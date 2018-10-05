You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Mawakeb Al-Ajer
﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Mawakeb Al-Ajer

Mawakeb Al-Ajer is also a center for collecting recyclable substances with an objective to protect the environment as it also encourages the concept of volunteer work.
Updated 05 October 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Where We Are Going Today: Mawakeb Al-Ajer

  • Profits made go to those in need, including low-income families, orphans, students struggling with tuition, and widows
Updated 05 October 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Mawakeb Al-Ajer is a shop in Jeddah’s Al-Khalidiyyah district that sells a variety of second-hand goods, including books, clothes, furniture, and vintage items and antiques.

It is a social, economic and environmental initiative that aims to make use of second-hand goods by selling them at relatively low prices.

It also is a center for collecting recyclable substances with an objective to protect the environment as it also encourages the concept of volunteer work.

All profits made from the discarded items go to help low-income families, orphans, university students who can’t afford tuition payments, widows, and much more.

When you walk through the door of the store it feels like you are traveling through time. Spread across two floors, the shelves are filled with a treasure trove of items that filled Saudi homes through decades, including old television sets and radios. If you want to decorate your home with some incredible, and authentic, retro items this is the perfect place to shop.

This is a fun and interesting way to give something back to the community, as you get to discover a host of classic vintage items while doing a good deed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Where We Are Going Today Mawakeb Al-Ajer

Related

0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Italian Touch
0
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Brain Freeze
0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Joppie Fries
0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Lion’s Share

Mobile billboard pioneers seek to change Saudi Arabia’s advertising industry

Updated 05 October 2018
 Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

Mobile billboard pioneers seek to change Saudi Arabia’s advertising industry

Updated 05 October 2018
 Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

JEDDAH: Three finance graduates who were PricewaterhouseCoopers interns together have started up an online and mobile company offering ordinary car drivers the chance to make money without working any extra hours.

Shiftah, which launched in Riyadh, already has plans to extend into the Makkah region later this same year. Further expansion is planned to include all the major cities in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We thought about the ongoing change in the Saudi market. The increasing support for small- and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurship in the country, and how we could benefit from that in starting our own business. That was when we started to look into industries that have been operating in the same traditional way, aiming to introduce tech-based solutions to it,” explained Salem Aljawini, co-founder, and CEO at Shiftah. 

Shiftah has a shared-economy model. It was co-founded in 2017 by three young Saudi entrepreneurs — Salem Aljawini, Muath Altukhaifi, and Ahmed Aloraifi. They had analyzed business reforms and decided to build their own startup with the main goal of reshaping the conventional advertisement industry in the Kingdom.

Aljawini said: “The three of us hold bachelor’s degrees in finance and did an internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where we started to discuss our careers options and the opportunities to start our own businesses... five years later we started to discuss Shiftah.”

Shiftah is an online platform inviting car owners to earn extra income by displaying adverts on their vehicles. Shiftah promises to turn everyone’s car into a moving billboard, generating extra income for local car owners who just need to display adverts on their cars. The lure for the advertiser is that it promises to be an affordable way of boosting their profiles.

Aljawini explained: “The young generation of Saudis are highly attuned to the new tech-based options to increase their income, while outdoor advertising is costly and used to be exclusive to large companies. That led us to think of ways to introduce a model which would be attractive to both ends in providing outdoor advertisement services car owners would be able to generate extra and easy money, and outdoor advertising would be efficient to SMEs as well as large companies.

“Drivers will be able to earn between SR500 and SR3,000 a month without working any extra hours and with no additional  money, basically by wrapping the sides of their cars and going through their daily commutes,” said Muath Altukhaifi co-founder and managing partner at Shiftah.

While it was funded by Wa’ed Ventures, in its early stages it was self-funded by the team, with the focus of developing a minimum viable product (MVP) in order to approach angel investors and venture capitals for seed funding. 

Aljawini said: “We were lucky to have a big and reputable venture capital (Wa’ed Ventures) as our first investor. The proceeds were used to enhance and improve our website and technology. 

“That also helped us capture the attention of big players in the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem such as the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) and Badir Program for Technology Incubators which allowed us the opportunity to represent the Saudi startups in several events around the world and showcase Shiftah.”

Drivers and car owners can use Shiftah through simple online registration on either the website or the mobile application (available through the App Store and Google Play) where they can choose one of the listed campaigns, and get paid for driving around the campaign area. At the same time, companies and SMEs can control their marketing and advertisement budget with an option that is almost 50 percent cheaper than traditional outdoor advertisements options. 

“So far, we have launched our operation in Riyadh and plan to expand to the Makkah region this year. Further expansion will include all the major cities in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council region,” Aljawini added.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi entrepreneurs achieve high success rate, only 16% fail
0
Saudi Arabia
New fund to help budding male Saudi entrepreneurs

Latest updates

Toyota recalls 2.4 million hybrids due to stalling problems
0
Samsung flags Q3 profit jump to record high
0
Pompeo heads back to North Korea with historic deal in play
0
North Korea joins Seoul protest over Japan’s ‘Rising Sun’ flag
0
Spanish cities grapple with invasion of electric scooters
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.