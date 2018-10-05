Facebook exec appearance at Kavanaugh hearing irks workers

Facebook is trying to calm employee anger about its head of global policy supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by going to his Senate hearing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is to be among executives taking part in a town-hall style meeting with employees on Friday where viewpoints will be shared, according to the Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the situation.
Hundreds of employees expressed outrage, confusion and frustration after an image showed Facebook head of global policy Joel Kaplan at Kavanaugh’s hearing before US lawmakers last week, the Journal reported.
The topic came up during a routine workplace question-and-answer session with Zuckerberg late last week, with the chief executive reportedly saying he would not have made the same decision but that Kaplan’s personal move did not violate Facebook policy.
“I’ve talked to Joel about why I think it was a mistake for him to attend given his role in the company,” the Journal quoted Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg as saying in an internal post.
“We support people’s right to do what they want in their personal time but this was by no means a straight-forward case.”
Kaplan was described as a close friend of Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexually assaulting three women decades ago.
Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.
The US Senate on Thursday stepped closer to a weekend confirmation of Kavanaugh but angry protesters converged on Capitol Hill demanding his withdrawal over the sexual assault allegations.
Hong Kong declines to renew visa of Financial Times journalist
- The news comes two months after government officials in China and Hong Kong condemned the Foreign Correspondents’ Club for hosting a speech by an independence activist
The news comes two months after government officials in China and Hong Kong condemned the FCC, one of Asia’s leading press clubs, for hosting a speech by an independence activist, reigniting debate about the viability of the city’s freedoms.
“The Hong Kong authorities have rejected an application to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, Asia news editor at the Financial Times,” the newspaper said in a statement.
“This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong. We have not been given a reason for the rejection.”
Mallet, who is the FCC’s vice president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Hong Kong’s immigration department said it did not comment on specific cases.
In August, Mallet, who was the FCC’s acting president at the time, hosted a speech by pro-independence activist Andy Chan in a move strongly condemned by China’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry had urged the FCC to withdraw its invitation to Chan, a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, which was formally banned by Hong Kong authorities last month.
Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have said the notion of independence is inconsistent with the principle of “one country, two systems” under which the territory has been governed since Britain handed it back to China in 1997.
The principle promises Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed elsewhere in China.
Mallet said in August the FCC neither endorsed nor opposed the diverse views of its speakers, fully respected the law and championed free speech and freedom.
In a statement, New York-based Human Rights Watch said the visa rejection, together with the unprecedented banning of the Hong Kong National Party, showed a quickening downward spiral for human rights in Hong Kong.
“This is shocking and unprecedented,” it added. “The Hong Kong authorities’ visa renewal rejection — without explanation — of a journalist who’s done nothing more than his job smacks of Beijing-style persecution of critics.”
The FCC, whose members include senior lawyers and government officials besides journalists, has long portrayed itself as fostering and defending free speech.
Mallet has worked as a journalist and foreign correspondent for more than 30 years, first at Reuters and then for the Financial Times, including more than 12 years in Asia.