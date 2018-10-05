Oil prices rise ahead of US Iran sanctions, but outlook for 2019 less certain

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday, as traders focused on US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.
The gains helped claw back some of the losses from the previous session due to rising US inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $84.90 per barrel at 0431 GMT, up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $74.76 a barrel.
“Crude oil prices drifted lower (on Thursday) on combination of rising oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia and a build-up of inventories in the US. That said, prices remained resilient as supply worries persist amid looming Iranian sanctions,” ANZ bank said on Friday.
Overall oil market sentiment is bullish.
Financial traders have accumulated bullish long positions betting on a further rise in prices amounting to almost 1.2 billion barrels of oil.
Meanwhile, the number of short positions in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts has fallen to the lowest level since before 2013, creating a near-record imbalance between bullish and bearish positions in financial crude markets.
“Bullish bets have increased substantially as markets are moving ahead of an impending shortfall from US-Iran sanctions,” said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based futures brokerage Phillip Futures in a note on Friday.
There are, however, voices of caution.
“While upside price risks will prevail for now, fundamental data outside of Iran has not turned bullish in our view,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients dated October 4.
“We expect fundamentals to gradually become binding by early 2019 as new spare capacity comes online...pointing to the global market eventually returning into a modest surplus in early 2019,” the bank said.
And while Goldman said there was still a “robust demand outlook,” there are increasing signs that high oil prices and declining emerging market currencies like India’s rupee or Indonesia’s rupiah are hitting fuel consumption.
Oil prices rise ahead of US Iran sanctions, but outlook for 2019 less certain
Oil prices rise ahead of US Iran sanctions, but outlook for 2019 less certain
- Financial traders have accumulated bullish long positions betting on a further rise in prices
- There are, however, voices of caution
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday, as traders focused on US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.
IMF calls for more action in Pakistan, but no word on bailout
- Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s
- The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund has called on Pakistan’s new government to act fast to stabilize its teetering economy, warning growth will likely slow and inflation rise, but made no mention of a new bailout deal.
Former cricketer Imran Khan’s new administration had vowed to decide by the end of September if it would seek an IMF bailout to shore up the economy as it faces a balance-of-payments crisis and dwindling reserves.
However, it has yet to announce a deal as it seeks other arenas of financing and launched a highly publicized austerity drive that has included auctioning off government-owned luxury automobiles and buffaloes.
The IMF said in a statement released late Thursday that Pakistan needed significant external financing in the near term and recommended upping gas and power tariffs while also pushing for exchange rate “flexibility” and monetary policy tightening.
“These steps would help reduce current account pressures and improve debt sustainability,” said the fund in a statement.
But it warned that tough days may lay ahead as higher oil prices and tightening financial conditions for emerging markets will likely add to Pakistan’s economic woes.
“In this environment, economic growth will likely slow significantly, and inflation will rise,” said the IMF.
Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s. The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis.
For months analysts have warned Khan’s new government must act quickly to stem a new current account crisis, which could undermine its currency and its ability to repay billions in debts or purchase imports.
The US, one of the IMF’s biggest donors, has raised fears Pakistan could use any bailout money to repay mounting loans from China, sparking criticism from Islamabad.
Pakistan’s budget deficit has climbed steadily over the past five years, and foreign currency reserves have declined. The rupee has been repeatedly devalued in the past year, fueling inflation.
Khan has vowed to improve trade with India, increase the ease of doing business and boost tax collection but since taking office in August is yet to roll out a comprehensive plan aimed at tackling the country’s economic fortunes.
The state of Pakistan’s finances could also undermine one of Khan’s most popular promises to construct an “Islamic welfare state” based on increased spending on education and health.
The IMF’s warnings come days after the Asian Development Bank said Pakistan’s economy could shrink by one percent in the current fiscal year.