IMF calls for more action in Pakistan, but no word on bailout

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund has called on Pakistan’s new government to act fast to stabilize its teetering economy, warning growth will likely slow and inflation rise, but made no mention of a new bailout deal.
Former cricketer Imran Khan’s new administration had vowed to decide by the end of September if it would seek an IMF bailout to shore up the economy as it faces a balance-of-payments crisis and dwindling reserves.
However, it has yet to announce a deal as it seeks other arenas of financing and launched a highly publicized austerity drive that has included auctioning off government-owned luxury automobiles and buffaloes.
The IMF said in a statement released late Thursday that Pakistan was in need of significant external financing in the near term and recommended upping gas and power tariffs while also pushing for exchange rate “flexibility” and monetary policy tightening.
“These steps would help reduce current account pressures and improve debt sustainability,” said the fund in a statement.
But it warned that tough days may lay ahead as higher oil prices and tightening financial conditions for emerging markets will likely add to Pakistan’s economic woes.
“In this environment, economic growth will likely slow significantly, and inflation will rise,” said the IMF.
Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s. The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis.
For months analysts have warned Khan’s new government must act quickly to stem a new current account crisis, which could undermine its currency and its ability to repay billions in debts or purchase imports.
The US, one of the IMF’s biggest donors, has raised fears Pakistan could use any bailout money to repay mounting loans from China, sparking criticism from Islamabad.
Pakistan’s budget deficit has climbed steadily over the past five years, and foreign currency reserves have declined. The rupee has been repeatedly devalued in the past year, fueling inflation.
Khan has vowed to improve trade with India, increase the ease of doing business and boost tax collection but since taking office in August is yet to roll out a comprehensive plan aimed at tackling the country’s economic fortunes.
The state of Pakistan’s finances could also undermine one of Khan’s most popular promises to construct an “Islamic welfare state” based on increased spending on education and health.
The IMF’s warnings come days after the Asian Development Bank said Pakistan’s economy could shrink by one percent in the current fiscal year.
IMF calls for more action in Pakistan, but no word on bailout
IMF calls for more action in Pakistan, but no word on bailout
- Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s
- The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund has called on Pakistan’s new government to act fast to stabilize its teetering economy, warning growth will likely slow and inflation rise, but made no mention of a new bailout deal.
US trade deficit jumps to six-month high in August
WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit increased to a six-month high in August as exports dropped further amid declining soybean shipments and imports hit a record high, suggesting that trade could weigh on economic growth in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap increased 6.4 percent to $53.2 billion, widening for a third straight month. Data for July was revised to show the trade deficit rising to $50.0 billion, instead of the previously reported $50.1 billion.
The politically sensitive goods trade deficit with China surged 4.7 percent to a record high of $38.6 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall trade deficit swelling to $53.5 billion in August.
The trade gap continues to widen despite the Trump administration’s “America First” policies, which have led to a bitter trade war between the United States and China.
Washington has also engaged in tit-for-tat import duties with the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The United States has since struck a trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
The Trump administration says eliminating the trade deficit will put the economy on a sustainable path of faster growth, an argument that has been dismissed by many economists as flawed given constraints such as low productivity and slow population growth.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade gap widened to $86.3 billion in August, the highest since January 2006, from $82.4 billion in July. The jump in the so-called real trade deficit suggests that trade could subtract as much as one percentage point from gross domestic product in the third quarter.
Trade contributed 1.2 percentage points to the economy’s 4.2 percent annualized growth pace in the second quarter, mostly reflecting a front-loading of soybean exports to China before Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs came into effect in early July.
Exports of goods and services fell 0.8 percent to $209.4 billion in August. Soybean exports dropped $1.0 billion and shipments of crude oil fell $0.9 billion.
Imports of goods and services increased 0.6 percent to a record $262.7 billion in August. They were boosted by imports of motor vehicles, which were the highest on record, and cellphones. There were also increases in petroleum imports.