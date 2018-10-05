German sadistic killer couple jailed in ‘House of Horrors’ trial

BERLIN: A German court Friday jailed a couple who tortured and killed women they had lured to their village home in what has been dubbed the “House of Horrors” case.
Angelika Wagener, 49, received a 13-year prison sentence and her former husband Wilfried, 48, an 11-year term in a psychiatric ward for the abuse that led to the deaths of two women.
The couple had entrapped at least eight women over the years, mostly luring them through personal newspaper ads to then physically and mentally torment them.
They tortured their victims by beating, strangling and burning them, ripping out their hair, scalding them with hot water, as well as by using electric shocks and pepper spray, the trial heard.
When a 33-year-old woman died of her injuries in 2014, they dismembered her corpse and froze the remains before later burning them in their fireplace and spreading the ashes along village roads, Angelika Wagener admitted in court.
The two were arrested in May 2016 after they had severely beaten another victim, a 41-year-old woman, who died of severe head injuries in hospital.
The couple had planned to drive the woman back to her home, but their car broke down. As there were witnesses around, they had to call an ambulance. When the woman arrived in a local hospital, doctors called the police and the couple were caught.
The case sparked public shock and revulsion as police forensic teams and TV crews descended on the ‘House of Horrors’ in the central German village of Hoexter.
Prosecutors had demanded life prison terms for both in the almost two-year trial in Paderborn, North Rhine-Westphalia state.
Several of the deeply traumatized survivors only dared to speak out and recount their experiences once the Wageners were in custody.
After their arrest, the couple had sought to shift the blame on each other.
Shortly before the verdict, Angelika Wagener apologized to the victims, while her ex-husband claimed, “I didn’t know right from wrong,” and declared that “a therapy wouldn’t be bad.”
Bangladesh court orders opposition leader to receive hospital treatment
- Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years for corruption in February
- She is appealing against the verdict — which bars her from standing in a December general election — and was granted bail earlier this year
The High Court made the decision late Thursday after the former prime minister’s lawyers said the government was putting her health at risk by refusing her specialized treatment.
Zia — who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party — was jailed in February for corruption.
Facing further charges of graft at a hearing early last month, she said she was “extremely ill” and that her arm and leg were becoming paralyzed.
“The court has ordered her treatment at the (state-run) Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital immediately,” her lawyer Zainal Abedin said.
He said there would be a shake-up of the five-member medical board in charge of Zia’s treatment and she will be able to choose her own doctors from outside the state-run hospital.
“The order has been sent to the jail authorities,” he said.
Zia was sentenced to five years for corruption in February, triggering clashes between police and thousands of BNP supporters.
She was found guilty of embezzling money intended for an orphanage, a charge she dismissed as politically motivated.
Zia is appealing against the verdict — which bars her from standing in a December general election — and was granted bail earlier this year.
However, she remains in jail while she fights dozens of other violence and graft charges.
A former ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turned fierce political rival, Zia had health issues including arthritis, diabetes and knee replacements when she was sentenced.
She is the only inmate in Dhaka Central Jail, built in the 19th century under British colonial rule and declared abandoned in 2016.
Last month the authorities turned a room of the jail into a court — a move her lawyers said was illegal.
Her party boycotted the 2014 election in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the upcoming election due in December.