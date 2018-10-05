Duterte should disclose health status, spokesman says

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should consider publicly disclosing the state of his health to stop speculation after revealing he underwent medical tests that may show if he has cancer, his spokesman said Friday.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference that the president can’t be compelled to disclose his health condition under the constitution unless he has a serious illness, but that he plans to ask Duterte to issue a statement on his health to end the uncertainty.
“I will tell, perhaps, we need to issue a medical bulletin, whether or not it’s serious. Perhaps we would need to bring in your physician because it’s the only way to stop all talk about your health,” Roque said.
Duterte said in a speech Thursday that he underwent an endoscopy and colonoscopy about three weeks ago but his doctor was advised this week to repeat the tests with tissue samples, which may show whether he has cancer. The tests aim to diagnose any abnormality in the digestive tract and colon.
“I don’t know where I’m now physically but I have to wait for that. But I would tell you if it’s cancer, it’s cancer,” the 73-year-old Duterte told a military gathering. Duterte added that “if it’s third stage, no more treatment. I will not prolong the agony in this office or anywhere.”
Asked to disclose more details about Duterte’s condition, Roque said he did not know much but that the president had disclosed in a meeting Thursday with top police and military officials that doctors needed to do another test “because they wanted just to be sure that there was a growth and that they wanted to know more about the growth.”
Rumors have swirled for some time that Duterte, known for his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, might have a serious illness. Duterte and his aides, however, have repeatedly said he was generally fit although he had grown tired of politics after serving about 40 years in different government posts.
Although the president has acknowledged having certain illnesses, he has never issued a formal statement on his health since taking office in June 2016. He has said he has Barrett’s esophagus, a condition thought to be caused by stomach acid washing up into the esophagus, as well as migraines and other ailments caused by drinking and a motorcycle accident years ago.
Some people have speculated that recent dark patches on his face and forehead may be a sign of a kidney problem, but Duterte explained that provincial trips gave him a sunburn.
After the president skipped meetings Wednesday, Roque and another presidential aide, Christopher Go, told reporters he was tired after a trip and opted to have some personal time.
Roque, however, said he was unaware that the president had undergone medical tests and added that he was considering resigning for not having been informed of crucial details about the president.
“I was taken aback about the diagnostic examination. I did not lie to anyone because I simply did not know,” Roque told a news conference Friday, adding that he would announce early next week whether he will quit.
Duterte should disclose health status, spokesman says
Duterte should disclose health status, spokesman says
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should consider publicly disclosing the state of his health to stop speculation after revealing he underwent medical tests that may show if he has cancer, his spokesman said Friday.
Three decades after nuclear disaster, Chernobyl goes solar
Built in a contaminated area, which remains largely uninhabitable and where visitors are accompanied by guides carrying radiation meters, 3,800 panels produce energy to power 2,000 apartments.
In April 1986, a botched test at reactor number 4 at the Soviet plant sent clouds of nuclear material billowing across Europe and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
Thirty-one plant workers and firemen died in the immediate aftermath of the accident, mostly from acute radiation sickness.
Thousands more later succumbed to radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, although the total death toll and long-term health effects remain a subject of intense debate.
"It's not just another solar power plant," Evhen Variagin, the chief executive of Solar Chernobyl LLC, told reporters. "It's really hard to underestimate the symbolism of this particular project."
The one-megawatt solar plant is a joint project by Ukrainian company Rodina and Germany's Enerparc AG, costing around 1 million euros ($1.2 million) and benefiting from feed-in tariffs that guarantee a certain price for power.
It is the first time the site has produced power since 2000, when the nuclear plant was finally shut down. Valery Seyda, head of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, said it had looked like the site would never produce energy again.
"But now we are seeing a new sprout, still small, weak, producing power on this site and this is very joyful," he said.
Two years ago, a giant arch weighing 36,000 tonnes was pulled over the nuclear power station to create a casement to block radiation and allow the remains of the reactor to be dismantled safely.
It comes at a time of sharply increasing investment in renewables in Ukraine. Between January and September, more than 500 MW of renewable power capacity was added in the country, more than twice as much as in 2017, the government says.
Yulia Kovaliv, who heads the Office of the National Investment Council of Ukraine, said investors want to reap the benefits from a generous subsidy scheme before parliament is due to vote on scrapping it in July next year.
"Investors expect that in the renewable energy sector facilities launched before 2019 will operate on the current (beneficial) system of green tariffs," she told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Odessa in September.
"And that is why investors want to buy ready-to-build projects in order to complete construction before that time."