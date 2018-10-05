GAZA CITY: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, at a protest near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry added that 46 others were wounded by Israeli gunfire.
Thousands of Palestinians flocked to the frontier, continuing near-weekly protests that the territory's Hamas rulers have has staged since March.
The Israeli military said the protesters burnt tires at several locations along the fence and threw explosives at the troops, prompting a response with "riot dispersal means and live fire."
An aircraft also carried out two airstrikes in northern Gaza, the military said.
Israeli troops have killed at least 145 Palestinians since protests began in late March, and a Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier in August.
Hamas wants an end to a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza that has been in effect since the Islamic militant group assumed control of the territory in 2007.
Earlier Friday, Hamas' leader told an Israeli newspaper that another war in the Gaza Strip is "definitely not in our interest."
Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth published a rare interview with Yahya Sinwar on Friday in which he viewed a cease-fire with Israel as entailing "complete calm" and an end to the blockade of Gaza. He said "through war we don't achieve anything."
The interview ran as Egyptian-mediated efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza have stalled.
Hamas later issued a statement saying the Italian reporter conducting the interview misrepresented herself and didn't say she worked for Yedioth Ahronoth.
2 Palestinians, including teenager, killed in Gaza protest
2 Palestinians, including teenager, killed in Gaza protest
GAZA CITY: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, at a protest near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Friday.
Muslim World League head urges faith leaders to travel to Jerusalem seeking peace
- The call was made at the opening of the second Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the US and the Muslim World in New York on Oct. 4
- The peace initiative by the head of the Makkah-based MWL followed calls for peace by Jewish and Christian American religious leaders
AMMAN: In an unprecedented move, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), has called on faith leaders to travel to Jerusalem by launching a “peace caravan” made up of religious messengers who are independent of any political affiliation.
The call was made at the opening of the second Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the US and the Muslim World in New York on Oct. 4.
“This convoy should represent the three religions to visit all the holy places in Jerusalem. The crisis cannot be tackled except by great influential men powered with logical wisdom and justice,” Al-Issa said to some 400 US, Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders and thinkers.
The peace initiative by the head of the Makkah-based MWL followed calls for peace by Jewish and Christian American religious leaders.
Charles Small, president of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, said the greatest victim of antisemitism in America today are Muslims. Quoting the Jewish writer and Holocaust survival the late Elie Wiesel, Small said that “while antisemitism begins with Jews it doesn’t end with Jews.”
Shawki Allam, the grand mufti of Egypt, focused on the need for a positive intervention, saying that he hopes to make a “positive contribution in the effort to place the foundation of a holistic approach to dialogue.”
The president of the Emirates Fatwa Council, Abdallah bin Bayyah, spoke about religion’s approach to tolerating the other. “We want all religions, and their adherents, to move from simple acknowledgment of the other to the Qur’anic calling of coming to know one another.”
It is noteworthy that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has regularly called on Muslims and Arabs who can visit Jerusalem to do so saying that visiting a prisoner is not legitimizing the jailers, a reference to the suggestion that such a visit represents normalization with Israel.
Al-Issa tackled the label of extremism in his closing speech on the conference’s first day. “Great religions are not extreme by nature; and at the same time, there is no religion that is free of extremists who believe that they solely are privileged with the absolute truth.”