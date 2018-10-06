You are here

Syrian families demand regime action to free Daesh hostages

Druze men walk in the village of Rami in the southern province of Sweida, Syria on Oct 4, 2018. The families of Druze hostages held by Daesh terrorist are demanding action by the Syrian regime to free the victims. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
Syrian families demand regime action to free Daesh hostages

  • Protests begin after terrorists execute 25-year-old captive
  • Daesh terrorists abducted around 30 mostly Druze women and children from the southwestern province of Sweida in late July
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
BEIRUT: The families of Druze hostages held by Daesh rallied for a third day on Friday to demand action by the Syrian regime to free them, witnesses said.

The terrorists abducted around 30 people — mostly women and children — from the southwestern province of Sweida in late July during the deadliest attack on Syria’s Druze community of the seven-year civil war.

On Friday, a handful of people gathered for a sit-in at the regime’s provincial headquarters in Sweida, said a reporter in the city.

The protests began on Wednesday, a day after families learned that Daesh had executed a 25-year-old female captive, said Nour Radwan, the head of news website Sweida24.

They began protesting to “demand that the government intervene immediately to free the hostages,” he said.

A protester said he was not related to the Druze hostages but had joined the sit-in to show support.

“Those who are related to them are always here, and there are large numbers that come in solidarity,” he said, though adding that the numbers were lower on Friday.

“We’re demanding the return of the hostages. That’s not a tall order,” he said.

Negotiations between the regime’s Russian ally and the terrorists for the release of the Druze captives had stalled, but Radwan said they resumed on the first day of the sit-in.

Footage of the protest on Thursday published online by Sweida24 showed a few dozen men and women in front of the provincial headquarters.

They gathered on the building’s front steps around neatly lined up photographs of the missing, and a sign that said: “We demand the hostages be returned alive.”

Regime forces have battled Daesh in the volcanic plateau of Tulul Al-Safa in the east of the province since the July attack.

Radwan said the terrorists had demanded $1 million in ransom for each of the 27 hostages, as well as an end to the regime’s offensive against them in Tulul Al-Safa and the release of 48 wives of Daesh terrorists from regime custody.

In the July 25 attack, Daesh killed more than 250 people, most of them civilians, in a wave of suicide bombings, shootings and stabbings across Sweida province.

They kidnapped around 30 people — mostly women and children — at the same time.

In August, Daesh executed a 19-year-old male student among the captives.

A 65-year-old Syrian woman among the hostages also died, with her Daesh captors telling negotiators she had died of an illness.

Daesh swept across large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” in territory it controlled.

But its self-declared state has since crumbled, and in Syria the terrorists have seen their presence dwindle to parts of the vast desert that stretches from the capital to the Iraqi border and a small pocket in the Euphrates Valley.

Muslim World League head urges faith leaders to travel to Jerusalem seeking peace

The crisis cannot be tackled except by great influential men powered with logical wisdom and justice, said Mohammed Al-Issa Secretary-general, MWL.
Updated 06 October 2018
Daoud Kuttab
0

Muslim World League head urges faith leaders to travel to Jerusalem seeking peace

  • The call was made at the opening of the second Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the US and the Muslim World in New York on Oct. 4
  • The peace initiative by the head of the Makkah-based MWL followed calls for peace by Jewish and Christian American religious leaders
Updated 06 October 2018
Daoud Kuttab
0

AMMAN: In an unprecedented move, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), has called on faith leaders to travel to Jerusalem by launching a “peace caravan” made up of religious messengers who are independent of any political affiliation. 

The call was made at the opening of the second Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the US and the Muslim World in New York on Oct. 4. 

“This convoy should represent the three religions to visit all the holy places in Jerusalem. The crisis cannot be tackled except by great influential men powered with logical wisdom and justice,” Al-Issa said to some 400 US, Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders and thinkers.

The peace initiative by the head of the Makkah-based MWL followed calls for peace by Jewish and Christian American religious leaders. 

Charles Small, president of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, said the greatest victim of antisemitism in America today are Muslims. Quoting the Jewish writer and Holocaust survival the late Elie Wiesel, Small said that “while antisemitism begins with Jews it doesn’t end with Jews.”

Shawki Allam, the grand mufti of Egypt, focused on the need for a positive intervention, saying that he hopes to make a “positive contribution in the effort to place the foundation of a holistic approach to dialogue.”

The president of the Emirates Fatwa Council, Abdallah bin Bayyah, spoke about religion’s approach to tolerating the other. “We want all religions, and their adherents, to move from simple acknowledgment of the other to the Qur’anic calling of coming to know one another.”

It is noteworthy that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has regularly called on Muslims and Arabs who can visit Jerusalem to do so saying that visiting a prisoner is not legitimizing the jailers, a reference to the suggestion that such a visit represents normalization with Israel.

Al-Issa tackled the label of extremism in his closing speech on the conference’s first day. “Great religions are not extreme by nature; and at the same time, there is no religion that is free of extremists who believe that they solely are privileged with the absolute truth.”

