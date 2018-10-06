You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Holy Roman Empire by Barbara Stollberg-Rilinger

Updated 06 October 2018
Arab News
  New book provides a concise history of the Holy Roman Empire, presenting an entirely new interpretation of the empire's political culture and remarkably durable institutions
Arab News
The Holy Roman Empire emerged in the Middle Ages as a loosely integrated union of German states and city-states under the supreme rule of an emperor.

Around 1500, it took on a more formal structure with the establishment of powerful institutions — such as the Reichstag and Imperial Chamber Court—that would endure more or less intact until the empire’s dissolution by Napoleon in 1806.

Barbara Stollberg-Rilinger provides a concise history of the Holy Roman Empire, presenting an entirely new interpretation of the empire’s political culture and remarkably durable institutions, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Rather than comparing the empire to modern states or associations like the EU, Stollberg-Rilinger shows how it was a political body unlike any other — it had no standing army, no clear boundaries, no general taxation or bureaucracy.

She describes a heterogeneous association based on tradition and shared purpose, bound together by personal loyalty and reciprocity.

Arab News
  The book casts a new perspective on the rich tradition of ancient divination
Arab News
Divination and Human Nature casts a new perspective on the rich tradition of ancient divination— the reading of divine signs in oracles, omens, and dreams.

Popular attitudes during classical antiquity saw these readings as divine signs while modern scholars have treated such beliefs as primitive superstitions. 

In this book, Peter Struck reveals instead that such phenomena provoked an entirely different accounting from the ancient philosophers.

These philosophers produced subtle studies into what was an odd but observable fact — that humans could sometimes have uncanny insights — and their work signifies an early chapter in the cognitive history of intuition. 

Examining the writings of Plato, Aristotle, the Stoics, and the Neoplatonists, Struck demonstrates that they all observed how, setting aside the charlatans and swindlers, some people had premonitions defying the typical bounds of rationality. 

