Pakistan opposition leader on 10-day remand over graft allegations

Sanctions on India not likely for military deal with Russia

DELHI: Washington will not impose military sanctions on India for purchasing the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the spokeswoman for the US Embassy in New Delhi told Arab News.

Under US domestic law, Washington can impose sanctions on any country that undertakes significant transactions with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

India and Russia signed the $5 billion S-400 deal on Friday at a summit in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“For India, the deal was related to its foreign policy autonomy,” Meena Singh Roy, a research fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis (IDSA), told Arab News.

Zakir Hussain, a research fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), said: “Washington wants India to be completely dependent on it for all its military wherewithal, and the objection to the S-400 deal was a reflection of that mindset.”

He added: “New Delhi’s decision to go ahead with the deal is in effect a reassertion of its sovereign rights.”

He said: “Putin’s visit has added new momentum to the Indo-Russian relationship. The fact that New Delhi has decided to expand economic engagement with Moscow demonstrates a new urgency to reset the old relationship, which suffered a jolt in the last decade due to India’s zeal… in its dealings with the US.”

Hussain added: “In the present geopolitical environment, if New Delhi needs Washington to stabilize South Asia, it also needs Russia to be relevant in Afghanistan.”