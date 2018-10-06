LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has issued a 10-day physical remand for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to Pakistan’s anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The NAB presented Sharif before Judge Syed Najmul Hasan amid tight security on Saturday. A day earlier, the NAB arrested Sharif for alleged misappropriations in the Ashiana Housing Scheme in Lahore during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab province from 2013 to 2018.
The NAB launched a probe into the scandal after the housing scheme failed to materialize due to the alleged corruption.
Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz (PML-N), had appeared before NAB authorities on Friday to record his statement in another case, but he was detained.
The NAB said it has “sufficient evidence” against the accused, and has already arrested several close aides of Sharif in connection with the corruption scandal.
During Saturday’s accountability court hearing, he called the NAB’s allegations baseless. Several hundred PML-N workers and party leaders gathered outside the judicial complex and chanted slogans in support of Sharif.
PML-N Chairman Raja Zafrul Haq told Arab News that Sharif’s arrest is “pre-poll rigging as by-elections are to be held next week,” and “is aimed at keeping him away from the process. We demand his earliest release.”
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also condemned Sharif’s arrest, telling Arab News: “Investigations should be carried out across the board, not only against members of opposition parties.”
Senior political analyst Salim Bokhari said the arrest “may further augment political rivalry between the ruling party and the united opposition.”
Pakistan opposition leader on 10-day remand over graft allegations
Pakistan opposition leader on 10-day remand over graft allegations
- Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on Friday, the accountability court on Saturday issued a 10-day physical remand
- PML-N and other opposition parties condemned the arrest
LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has issued a 10-day physical remand for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to Pakistan’s anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Sanctions on India not likely for military deal with Russia
- Under US domestic law, Washington can impose sanctions on any country that undertakes significant transactions with Iran, North Korea or Russia.
- India and Russia signed the $5 billion S-400 deal on Friday at a summit in New Delhi.
DELHI: Washington will not impose military sanctions on India for purchasing the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the spokeswoman for the US Embassy in New Delhi told Arab News.
Under US domestic law, Washington can impose sanctions on any country that undertakes significant transactions with Iran, North Korea or Russia.
India and Russia signed the $5 billion S-400 deal on Friday at a summit in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin.
“For India, the deal was related to its foreign policy autonomy,” Meena Singh Roy, a research fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis (IDSA), told Arab News.
Zakir Hussain, a research fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), said: “Washington wants India to be completely dependent on it for all its military wherewithal, and the objection to the S-400 deal was a reflection of that mindset.”
He added: “New Delhi’s decision to go ahead with the deal is in effect a reassertion of its sovereign rights.”
He said: “Putin’s visit has added new momentum to the Indo-Russian relationship. The fact that New Delhi has decided to expand economic engagement with Moscow demonstrates a new urgency to reset the old relationship, which suffered a jolt in the last decade due to India’s zeal… in its dealings with the US.”
Hussain added: “In the present geopolitical environment, if New Delhi needs Washington to stabilize South Asia, it also needs Russia to be relevant in Afghanistan.”