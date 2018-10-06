You are here

  • Home
  • Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction
﻿

Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction

Banksy himself posted an Instagram picture of shocked onlookers watching the painting disintegrate. (Screengrab)
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction

  • Sotheby’s says this was ‘certainly’ the first time a work of art started to shred itself after coming under the hammer
  • Once a small-time graffiti artist from the English city of Bristol, Banksy’s work has become hugely valuable
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Art prankster Banksy has struck again.
The British street artist has stunned the art world with arguably his most audacious prank yet, self-destructing one of his best-known works moments after it fetched more than a million pounds at auction in London.
“Girl with Balloon” had just sold at Sotheby’s Friday for £1,042,000 ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) — a joint record for the maverick artist — when an alarm sounded and it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame, emerging from the bottom in strips.
“It appears we just got Banksy-ed,” said Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art for Europe, in a press release accompanied by a photo of the bizarre episode.
“The unexpected incident became instant art world folklore and certainly marks the first time in auction history that a work of art automatically shredded itself after coming under the hammer,” the auctioneers added in the statement.
Banksy posted his own photo from midway through the shredding on his Instagram page early Saturday, showing onlookers aghast at the stunt.
The caption written below, imitating an auctioneer, read: “going, going, gone.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Going, going, gone...

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on


The post, and reports of a man dressed in black sunglasses and a hat scuffling with security guards near the entrance to Sotheby’s shortly after the incident, led to speculation the artist was present to trigger it.
Sotheby’s, which could not be immediately reached for further comment on Saturday, did not disclose if it had prior knowledge of the stunt.
Branczik said he was “not in on the ruse,” according to The Art Newspaper.
“We are busy figuring out what this means in an auction context,” he reportedly added.
“The shredding is now part of the integral art work.”
Sotheby’s did not release details on the buyer, but reports said the winning bid was made by telephone.
“We have talked with the successful purchaser who was surprised by the story,” the auctioneers said in a statement to The Financial Times.
“We are in discussion about next steps.”
Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. He rose to fame painting clandestine street murals, typically simple graffiti stencils with a sharp political point, all over the world.
His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”
He also has a penchant for elaborate pranks.
In 2005, he hung an image of a spear-toting ancient human pushing a shopping cart in the British Museum, where it remained for several days before being discovered. The next year he smuggled a life-sized figure of a Guantanamo Bay detainee into Disneyland, and in 2015 he erected a full-scale dystopian theme park — “Dismaland” — by the British seaside.
The artist has also produced a treasure trove of other kinds of images, and his head-turning work have repeatedly sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds, including to a raft of famous people.
His “Happy Choppers” from 2006 fetched $735,000 also on Friday at a New York auction of personal effects owned by the late actor Robin Williams and his wife.
The price paid in London Friday evening for “Girl with Balloon” matched the artist’s previous record at a 2008 auction for another work, Sotheby’s said.
Prior to its shredding, the faux-gilt framed piece — spray paint and acrylic on canvas mounted on board — depicted a girl reaching out toward a bright red, heart-shaped balloon. It was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.


It was instantly recognizable as a Banksy to anyone familiar with his work.
Banksy is not the first artist to deconstruct his own work. In the years after World War II, German-born artist Gustav Metzger pioneered “auto-destructive art,” creating paintings using acid that ate away the fabric beneath.
Mehdi Ben Cheikh, a Parisian street art specialist, said the stunt was “in the same vein as his performance in New York, which questions and criticizes the limits of the art market.”
Banksy in 2013 set up a stand near the city’s Central Park and sold 20 signed canvases of his own work for $60 each.

 

Topics: Banksy Sotheby's London

Related

0
Offbeat
Banksy’s subversive art draws tourists and locals in Paris
0
Lifestyle
Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

Increasingly human-like robots spark fascination and fear

Humanoid robot named Erica wowed audience members of the annual International Conference on Intelligent Robots in Madrid. (AFP/Gabriel Bouys)
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
0

Increasingly human-like robots spark fascination and fear

  • In Japan, humanoid robots like Erica are already used as receptionists
  • Engineers said that controversies around robots are due in part to fears of human employment
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
0

MADRID: Sporting a trendy brown bob, a humanoid robot named Erica chats to a man in front of stunned audience members in Madrid.
She and others like her are a prime focus of robotic research, as their uncanny human form could be key to integrating such machines into our lives, said researchers gathered this week at the annual International Conference on Intelligent Robots.
“You mentioned project management. Can you please tell me more?” Erica, who is playing the role of an employer, asks the man.
She may not understand the conversation, but she’s been trained to detect key words and respond to them.
A source of controversy due in part to fears for human employment, the presence of robots in our daily lives is nevertheless inevitable, engineers at the conference said.
The trick to making them more palatable, they added, is to make them look and act more human so that we accept them into our lives more easily.
In aging societies, “robots will coexist with humans sooner or later,” said Hiroko Kamide, a Japanese psychologist who specializes in relations between humans and robots.
Welcoming robots into households or workplaces involves developing “multipurpose machines that are capable of interacting” with humans without being dangerous, said Philippe Soueres, head of the robotics department at a laboratory belonging to France’s CNRS scientific institute.
As such, robots must move around “in a supple way” despite their rigid mechanics and stop what they are doing in case of any unforeseen event, he added.
That’s why people are choosing “modular systems shaped like human bodies” which are meant to easily fit into real-world environments built for humans.
For instance Atlas, a humanoid robot made by Boston Dynamics, can run on different types of surfaces.
In Madrid, Marc Raibert, founder of the US firm, played a video showing Atlas doing a backflip.
In a sign of fears over the potential future uses for these humanoids, Amnesty International has accused Atlas, financed by an agency of the US Department of Defense, of being a “killer robot” made for future warfare.
Another example of humanoids presented in Madrid is Talos, a robot made by Spanish company Pal Robotics shown testing his stability on a balance board.
While it may not be the only form used for those coming into contact with humans, “it’s easier for people to accept the robots when they have human-like faces because people can expect how the robots will move, will react,” said Kamide.
That’s comforting, but it also has its limits.
Japanese researcher Masahiro Mori’s “uncanny valley” theory, which he developed in the 1970s, states that we react positively to robots if they have physical features familiar to us but they disturb us if they start looking too much like us.
“You can’t ever make a perfect human face” and this imperfection provokes a feeling of “rejection” among humans, said Miguel Salichs, a professor at the robotics lab of Madrid’s Carlos III University.
As such, he chose to fashion his robot Mini Maggie into a small cartoon animal.
In Japan, robots like Erica are already used as receptionists.
But for one of their makers, Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka University, humanoids are above all “a very important tool to understand humans.”
Researchers have to think hard about the human form and how humans interact to develop robots that look like them.
“We understand the humans by using robots, the importance for example of eye gazing,” said Ishiguro, who has also made robots that look like dead celebrities, or “moving statues.”
He believes that humanoids are best to improve interactions between robots and humans.
“The human brain that we have has many functions to recognize humans. The natural interface for the humans is the humans,” said Ishiguro.
For Jurgen Schmidhuber, president of artificial intelligence start-up NNAISENSE, robots — be they humanoid or not — will be part of our future.
They won’t just imitate humans but will solve problems by experimenting themselves thanks to artificial intelligence without “a human teacher,” he believes.
Sitting on her chair, Erica nods her head.

Topics: robot artificial intelligence

Related

0
Science & Technology
Touchdown! Japan space probe lands new robot on asteroid
0
Business & Economy
Robotel: Japan hotel staffed by robot dinosaurs

Latest updates

Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone in reprisal for protests
0
Houthis arrest protesters in Yemen's Sanaa
0
Yeni Safak: Pakistani religious leaders to work for Afghan peace
0
Paris Hilton eyes up an ‘epic trip’ to Dubai
0
Afghan forces, Taliban battle for control of highway in Ghazni province
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.