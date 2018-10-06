Jailed ex-Bangladesh PM admitted to hospital

DHAKA: Jailed Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia was admitted to hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, an official said, following a court order in response to her deteriorating health.
Former prime minister Zia, 73, was taken from the abandoned 19th-century prison where she is serving her sentence to a top medical university clinic in the heart of the capital, an AFP photographer at the scene said.
“She has been admitted to the BSMMU (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) hospital,” director of the clinic Brig. Gen. Abdullah al Harun told AFP.
Al Harun said a medical board comprising specialist doctors has been constituted.
Her transfer to the hospital came just days after the country’s High Court ordered immediate hospital treatment for Zia after her lawyers said the government was putting her health at risk by refusing her specialized care.
Zia — who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party — was jailed in February for corruption.
Facing further charges of graft at a hearing early last month, she said she was “extremely ill” and that her arm and leg were becoming paralyzed.
Her lawyer Zainal Abedin told AFP this week that Zia would be able to choose her own doctors from outside the state-run hospital.
Zia was sentenced to five years for corruption in February, triggering clashes between police and thousands of BNP supporters.
She was found guilty of embezzling money intended for an orphanage, a charge she dismissed as politically motivated.
Zia is appealing against the verdict — which bars her from standing in a December general election — and was granted bail earlier this year.
However she remains imprisoned while she fights dozens of other violence and graft charges.
A former ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turned fierce political rival, Zia had health issues including arthritis, diabetes and knee replacements when she was sentenced.
She is the only inmate in Dhaka Central Jail, built in the 19th century under British colonial rule and declared abandoned in 2016.
Last month the authorities turned a room of the jail into a court — a move her lawyers said was illegal.
Her party boycotted the 2014 election in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election due in December.
Zia was prime minister from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006.
NEW DELHI: Poll dates were announced for five Indian states by the country’s election commission Saturday, opening a long election season that will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi a regional test ahead of his national reelection bid in 2019.
Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states — western Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh and eastern Chhattisgarh.
BJP’s performance in these states, part of India’s bellwether Hindi speaking heartland, will reflect both on Modi’s personal popularity and the state of the main, Nehru-Gandhi dynasty led opposition Congress party before 2019.
Congress party president Rahul Gandhi has been facing questions over his leadership after a series of electoral setbacks for the party since 2014, when Modi took office.
The BJP hopes to wrest power in northeastern Mizoram, one of only two states directly ruled by the Congress, and will challenge a popular regional party in southern Telangana state.
India’s chief election commissioner O.P Rawat announced a single phase election in all states except Chhattisgarh, which is at the heart of country’s raging Maoist insurgency.
“Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28 and Chhattisgarh on November 12 and November 20,” Rawat told journalists in New Delhi.
The results for all five states will be declared on December 11.
Modi continues to be the most popular national leader according to most recent surveys but faces challenges from emerging alliances between regional and national opponents.
His party is also battling criticism and anti-incumbency over issues including lack of jobs and falling farm incomes.
Farmers have called for free electricity, loan waivers and higher support prices for agricultural goods.
Clashes broke out on the outskirts of the national capital earlier this week when thousands of farmers from a powerful regional farmers’ union tried to enter Delhi to protest for their demands.