UN agency vows to maintain Jerusalem services

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees is vowing to continue operations in Jerusalem despite Israeli plans to remove it. (AFP)
Updated 06 October 2018
AP
JERUSALEM: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees is vowing to continue operations in Jerusalem despite Israeli plans to remove it.
The Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, said Saturday that education, health care and other services to Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem are “important work.”
On Thursday, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said Israeli authorities will take over UNRWA’s services, most notably schooling for 1,800 students, without giving an exact timeline.
UNRWA has operated in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians demand as a future capital, since Israel occupied it in 1967. The Trump administration, however, cut $300 million in annual aid to the agency, demanding reforms.
The agency was established following the 1948 Mideast war that led to Israel’s creation. Today, it aids 5 million Palestinians, mostly refugee descendants. Israel says this perpetuates conflict with the Palestinians.

Topics: UNWRA Jerusalem Palestine aid

Syrian rebels start to withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib buffer zone

Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
0

Syrian rebels start to withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib buffer zone

Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
0

BEIRUT: Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups on Saturday began to withdraw heavy weaponry from a demilitarized zone agreed by Turkey and Russia in northwest Syria.
“The process of withdrawing heavy weapons began this morning and will continue for a number of days,” a rebel group commander told Reuters.
The official said the Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) rebel alliance will extract its heavy weaponry — such as rocket launchers and artillery vehicles — and bring it 20km from the contact line between insurgents in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and government forces.
“Light and medium weapons and heavy machine guns up to 57mm will remain in place,” the official said.
Under the deal agreed last month between Turkey and Syrian President Bashar Assad’s key ally Moscow, “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of this month from the demilitarization zone.
The agreement halted a threatened Syrian government offensive. The United Nations had warned such an attack would create a humanitarian catastrophe in the Idlib region, home to about 3 million people.
The main hard-line group in the Idlib area, Tahrir Al-Sham, has yet to say whether it will comply with the agreement.

Topics: Idlib Syria Turkey

