You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan threatens to crush Kurdish militants in Iraq
﻿

Erdogan threatens to crush Kurdish militants in Iraq

Turkish authorities have arrested 137 people under the nationwide crackdown against Kurdistan Workers’ Party. (AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Erdogan threatens to crush Kurdish militants in Iraq

  • The PKK, designated as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies, is regularly targeted in security forces raids
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

 ANKARA: Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday vowed to "finish" Kurdish militants in Iraq's Sinjar and Qandil regions to avenge eight Turkish soldiers killed in a bomb attack in southeastern Turkey earlier this week.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which carried out the attack in Batman province, would pay the price for the eight soldiers, the Turkish President told members of his ruling AK Party at the start of a two-day summit in Ankara.

"Do we have eight martyrs? Then let those terrorists know that they will pay the price for this with at least 800," he said. "We will finish them by going into their dens, their holes. We will end them in Sinjar and in Qandil."
The comments marked Erdogan's strongest warning of a potential offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq in recent weeks.
Turkey has in recent months carried out strikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq, especially its stronghold in the Qandil mountains, but warnings of a ground offensive into the area had largely died down following the June elections.
The PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged an insurgency against the state since Turkish the 1980s.
Violence in the largely Kurdish southeast has worsened since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015 and the government has carried out widespread operations to capture the militants in Turkey as well.
Over the past two days, Turkish authorities have detained 137 people over suspected links to the PKK in operations across the nation, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Topics: Turkey Kurds

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s Erdogan threatens to fine ‘opportunists’ who raise prices
0
Middle-East
Erdogan ‘will consider referendum on Turkey’s bid to join EU’

Houthis arrest protesters in Yemen's Sanaa

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Houthis arrest protesters in Yemen's Sanaa

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

ADEN: Yemen's Houthi group arrested a number of people in Sanaa on Saturday, following demonstrations over economic hardship.
Sanaa residents told Reuters dozens were arrested, including 16 female students.
The students were released at the end of the day after signing a pledge not to take part in demonstrations again, one of them said, asking not to be identified for fear of retribution.
She said female Houthi supporters "attacked us with electric shock batons and clubs, supported by armed men".
"They beat me until I fell to the ground and I received an electric shock in the back when I stood up again. I wasn't able to move when they took me to the police station," she said.
The Iran-backed Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014, ousting the internationally-recognised government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led US -backed international military coalition intervened in 2015 to restore it.
"Security services in the capital detained a number of mercenaries tasked by the aggressors to plant rumours and disturb public peace," the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said.
Both sides of the Yemen conflict have been accused of serious human rights violations.
Soaring prices have put some basic commodities out of reach for many Yemenis and the central bank has struggled to pay public-sector salaries, on which many depend, as foreign exchange reserves dwindle.

Topics: Houthis Sanaa protestors arrests

Latest updates

Houthis arrest protesters in Yemen's Sanaa
0
Yeni Safak: Pakistani religious leaders to work for Afghan peace
0
Paris Hilton eyes up an ‘epic trip’ to Dubai
0
Afghan forces, Taliban battle for control of highway in Ghazni province
0
Erdogan threatens to crush Kurdish militants in Iraq
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.