Sanctions on India not likely for military deal with Russia

DELHI: Washington will not impose military sanctions on India for purchasing the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the spokeswoman for the US Embassy in New Delhi told Arab News.
Under US domestic law, Washington can impose sanctions on any country that undertakes significant transactions with Iran, North Korea or Russia.
India and Russia signed the $5 billion S-400 deal on Friday at a summit in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin.
“For India, the deal was related to its foreign policy autonomy,” Meena Singh Roy, a research fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis (IDSA), told Arab News.
Zakir Hussain, a research fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), said: “Washington wants India to be completely dependent on it for all its military wherewithal, and the objection to the S-400 deal was a reflection of that mindset.”
He added: “New Delhi’s decision to go ahead with the deal is in effect a reassertion of its sovereign rights.”
He said: “Putin’s visit has added new momentum to the Indo-Russian relationship. The fact that New Delhi has decided to expand economic engagement with Moscow demonstrates a new urgency to reset the old relationship, which suffered a jolt in the last decade due to India’s zeal… in its dealings with the US.”
Hussain added: “In the present geopolitical environment, if New Delhi needs Washington to stabilize South Asia, it also needs Russia to be relevant in Afghanistan.”
State polls pose India’s Modi regional test before reelection bid
- Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states — western Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh and eastern Chhattisgarh.
NEW DELHI: Poll dates were announced for five Indian states by the country’s election commission Saturday, opening a long election season that will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi a regional test ahead of his national reelection bid in 2019.
Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states — western Rajasthan, central Madhya Pradesh and eastern Chhattisgarh.
BJP’s performance in these states, part of India’s bellwether Hindi speaking heartland, will reflect both on Modi’s personal popularity and the state of the main, Nehru-Gandhi dynasty led opposition Congress party before 2019.
Congress party president Rahul Gandhi has been facing questions over his leadership after a series of electoral setbacks for the party since 2014, when Modi took office.
The BJP hopes to wrest power in northeastern Mizoram, one of only two states directly ruled by the Congress, and will challenge a popular regional party in southern Telangana state.
India’s chief election commissioner O.P Rawat announced a single phase election in all states except Chhattisgarh, which is at the heart of country’s raging Maoist insurgency.
“Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28 and Chhattisgarh on November 12 and November 20,” Rawat told journalists in New Delhi.
The results for all five states will be declared on December 11.
Modi continues to be the most popular national leader according to most recent surveys but faces challenges from emerging alliances between regional and national opponents.
His party is also battling criticism and anti-incumbency over issues including lack of jobs and falling farm incomes.
Farmers have called for free electricity, loan waivers and higher support prices for agricultural goods.
Clashes broke out on the outskirts of the national capital earlier this week when thousands of farmers from a powerful regional farmers’ union tried to enter Delhi to protest for their demands.