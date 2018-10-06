You are here

Saudi Aramco's Al-Nuaim is new SPE president

Aramco employees were honored with SPE awards. (Photo/supplied)
Saudi Aramco made a strong showing at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (SPE-ATCE) in Dallas last week, as Sami A. Al-Nuaim, manager of Aramco’s Petroleum Engineering Application Services department, was named president of the international organization for 2019.

Four Aramco researchers were also honored with distinguished awards on the occasion.

In his keynote address at the annual conference, Al-Nuaim stressed the importance of the energy industry reaching out to talented students, embracing technological change and quantifying and communicating the industry’s outstanding global sustainability performance. More than 8,000 engineers and technocrats attended the summit.

It is the second time that a Saudi Aramco petroleum engineer has been named to lead the distinguished professional organization since it was officially formed in 1957 from predecessor organizations, the American Institute of Mining Engineers (AIME), which dates back to 1871.

Al-Nuaim spoke of the oil and gas industry’s focus on energy sustainability as a means of correcting public misconceptions and attracting new talent. 

“We are dedicated to enabling innovation through the application of science and imagination. That’s how we contribute to our communities, our industry, our world,” the new SPE chief said. 

“At Saudi Aramco, we believe that innovation is the key to helping people reap the benefits from all the opportunities inherent in our resources and their resultant products.”

Al-Nuaim said the industry has made continuous progress reducing its carbon footprint, and cited the work of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), an organization of industry leaders including main founding member Saudi Aramco, committed to reducing the collective, average methane intensity of their core upstream operations to below 2.25 percent by 2025. He noted that the addition of three major US oil and gas companies into OGCI is a major milestone.

Al-Nuaim said that he plans to build strong bridges between geoscience schools around the world to share top academic programs and curricula and strengthen their programs by reflecting recent advances in technology and engagement with communities. 

This interaction, he said, will help produce “citizen engineers” who innovate, advance the industry, and most importantly, care about the community and environment.

Also at SPE-ATCE, Faisal N. Al-Nughaimish, manager of Saudi Aramco’s Gas Drilling department, joined SPE’s board after the three-year term of Khalid A. Zainalabedin, manager of the Reservoir Description and Simulation department, ended.

The leadership roles held by Saudi Aramco officials are a reflection of the important membership base the SPE has in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and a long, mutually beneficial relationship between the SPE and the company. 

Al-Nuaim joined SPE in 1983 when still a student at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals. He is one of the many Aramco engineers who have had made significant contributions to the organization’s scientific fronts.

“The Open Road,” a travel show following the adventures of two Arab women on motorbikes as they ride across the UAE, Lebanon and Jordan, is to hit screens in the region on Oct. 13.

The publicity promises that this is not an ordinary travel show, hinting that as the two Arab women take to their bikes for their three-country roadtrip that “anything can happen.”

The travel documentary from the lifestyle entertainment channel FOX Life will premiere simultaneously on 11 channels across the region and will be shown at the same on Facebook and YouTube. It is the channel’s first local production and has been created especially for the Middle East.

Publicity for the show said that Chantal from the UAE and Pamela from Lebanon will confront social and cultural barriers as they make a life-changing journey that promises to create, test and deepen friendships.

For Season 1 the riders cover ground in the UAE, Lebanon and Jordan that many viewers would not have known existed. On the way they pass jaw-dropping vistas, sample authentic local cuisines and are tested by some death-defying experiences. 

Sanjay Raina, general manager of Fox Networks Groups, said: “We believe that this series heralds a new era in entertainment for the Middle East. It reinforces our vision to bring world-class entertainment that is not only locally relevant, but locally produced. 

“We bring to viewers an immersive experience that appeals to Arab youth who are hungry for exploration and adventure. For many, it will be seeing the region through fresh eyes and for others rediscovering it with a fresh perspective. The format we chose is universally appealing, yet it’s quintessentially Arab. 

“The series comes at the perfect time where Arab women are increasingly celebrated, and with this series starring two young Arab female bikers, we celebrate their spirit of exploration and adventure as well. And Season 1 is just the beginning.”

As much as the series is about travel and exploration, it is also focused on the social interactions of Chantal and Pamela with the people in each country, including the biking community and locals they meet along the way. 

“We are proud of the high entertainment and quality of ‘The Open Road’ series, which was produced locally, with a homegrown production company, Electric Films. I believe it matches international productions. With its exciting reality format starring two Arab women, strong and engaging narrative and stunning cinematography, we bring to regional viewers a new type of entertainment — with a bold, dynamic voice, expressing the modern aspirations of the region’s youth. It also carries on the timeless tradition of storytelling, which is deeply rooted in this region, and brings it to life in a thoroughly contemporary content format,” said Alex El Chami, head of production and executive producer at Fox Networks Group and National Geographic Middle East

“The Open Road” premieres Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Kingdom and 8 p.m. in the UAE on Fox, Fox Life, Fox Rewayat, FOX Family, FOX Crime, FOX Movies, FX, Fox Action and National Geographic Abu Dhabi as well as on Star Movies and Star World. It will be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube.

Viewers can catch subsequent episodes weekly on Fox Life, Fox Rewayat, National Geographic Abu Dhabi and Star World.

