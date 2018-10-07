You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Design Week: Introducing the concept of sustainable creativity
﻿

Saudi Design Week: Introducing the concept of sustainable creativity

Albara Saimaldahar, an architect, is very excited about the rapid development of the art and culture scene in the Kingdom. (AN photo)
Updated 07 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Saudi Design Week: Introducing the concept of sustainable creativity

  • Albara Saimaldahar, an architect, is very excited about the rapid development of the art and culture scene in the country
  • Saimaldahar holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Manchester, UK
Updated 07 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rapid transformation in all spheres of life. The government is working relentlessly to create opportunities for young local talent in all sectors and the Saudi youths are wasting no time to prove their mettle.

Albara Saimaldahar, an architect, is also very excited about the rapid development of the art and culture scene in the Kingdom. “I am happy to see events like Saudi Design Week in Riyadh and Tasmeem in Jeddah.”

Saimaldahar believes such events provide people with an opportunity to know more about art and culture and gives the local talent the chance to showcase their work and interact with the industry’s movers and shakers.

He has been interested in architecture since childhood. “My parents were very supportive and encouraged me in my creative pursuits as a child.”

Recalling his childhood, he said they had a small backyard in their Jeddah home. “I asked my mother to build a room in the backyard for me.” He designed the structure and showed the plan to his parents who not only approved it without hesitation but they also financed it.  It was a 2m x 2m cube with two windows and a door. It proved to be his first-ever design and since then his love for architecture has only increased with time. He loves working with wood.

Saimaldahar holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Manchester, UK. He started his career as an architect at a London-based firm, Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP. After two years, he returned to Jeddah and worked on a number of projects. He has also worked as a product development manager at the Binladin Woodwork Factory. 

After working on several projects, he thought of starting his own business. His ideas materialized in the form of Dahr Design Studio.

He came up with a novel idea to work with wood. It is called “one for one.” “For each product we sold, we planted a tree,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Saimaldahar attended a workshop in London organized by the British Council and the Victoria and Albert Museum. The two-week event focused on the Gulf region and was held at the 2018 London Design Festival and London Design Biennale. The event provided the participants with an opportunity to interact with creative professionals and designers from across the globe. 

The Saudi architect said 12 designers attended the workshop. He said that they shared their experiences and the difficulties they faced in their creative pursuits. “We are continuously learning from other civilizations and from other countries.” 

There are many issues that we face like intellectual property rights and how to approach galleries, he said.

“We met people within the industry (at the event) like gallery owners and consultants. We visited a number of exhibition and designer studios to see them at work, ask them questions and spend the day with them.” 

Saimaldahar loves working with wood. He loves its beauty and ageless appeal. The talented man is also engaged in architecture projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia architecture Riyadh Saudi architect

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi architects make a difference by renovating schools
0
Saudi Arabia
International architecture expo in Venice to include Saudi Arabia pavilion

KSA has issued more than 282,000 visas to Umrah pilgrims so far

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
0

KSA has issued more than 282,000 visas to Umrah pilgrims so far

  • Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims
  • Last year, the a total of 19,079,306 Muslims arrived in the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 282,124, of which 96,038 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry. 

There are 87,232 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 65,967 in Makkah and 21,265 in Madinah.

Most pilgrims — 89,990 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 6,048 entered by land. None arrived by sea.

The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (46,202), India (25,580), Indonesia (5,853), Sri Lanka (2,663) and Jordan (2,585).

The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience. Last year, the a total of 19,079,306 Muslims arrived from abroad to perform Umrah.

Earlier, Jeddah airport’s director general said that more than 10 million Umrah pilgrims are expected to come through the airport. The airport is Saudi Arabia’s largest and the first facility to serve pilgrims traveling by air, accounting for 40 percent of passenger movement in the Kingdom.

The airport management has implemented a number of development projects in the north and south terminals to boost operational efficiency and provide better service to passengers. 

Topics: Vision 2030 Umrah pilgrims Makkah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Developing cities to serve Hajj and Umrah on agenda of Makkah Cultural Forum
0
Saudi Arabia
More than 19 million pilgrims performed Umrah in 2017

Latest updates

Israel PM’s wife goes on trial in delivery meals case
0
What We Are Reading Today: Innate — How the Wiring of Our Brains Shapes Who We Are
0
KSA has issued more than 282,000 visas to Umrah pilgrims so far
0
Saudi Post to participate in 6th Arab Postage Exhibition
0
Fire in Tabuk wedding hall injures 14 women and children in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.