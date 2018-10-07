Saudi Post to participate in 6th Arab Postage Exhibition

You are here

﻿

JEDDAH: Saudi Post will participate in the 6th Arab Postage Exhibition, which will be held on Oct. 8-10 in the Moroccan city of Oujda.

The exhibition will include a collection of stamps issued by Saudi Post that depict the Kingdom’s most prominent landmarks, its history and National Day celebrations, said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Abduljabbar, head of the Saudi Postal Corp.

Recently, Saudi Post issued a commemorative stamp and a card to coincide with the Kingdom’s 88th National Day and its founding by the late King Abdul Aziz.

They also include logos of a number of megaprojects that have been implemented or are currently being implemented, such as Neom, the Riyadh Railway Project, Vision 2030, National Transition Program (NTP) 2020, Digital Transformation Unit, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the 2018 Hajj Season logo.

Saudi Post publishes postal stamps periodically and seasonally for national and religious events, festivals, Hajj seasons, Islamic, Arab and Gulf summits and major conferences, as well as national cultural, artistic and sports participations to recognize Saudi Arabia’s achievements in all fields. AN Jeddah

Saudi Post infrastructure includes a postal network of 6,000 postal points and 600 offices supported by an ultra-modern logistics transport network comprising a fleet of 1,900 trucks serving more than 2,000 customers. 

Topics: Saudi Post Arab Postage Exhibition Oujda Morocco

