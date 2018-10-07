At least 11 dead as quake topples homes in northern Haiti

You are here

Tens of thousands of people were killed in the massive quake that struck the island in 2010. (File/Shutterstock)
PORT-AU-PRINCE: An earthquake that struck off the northern coast of Haiti late on Saturday killed at least 11 people and injured more than a hundred when several buildings collapsed in the impoverished Caribbean country, officials said.
The magnitude 5.9 quake was centered about 12 miles (20 kms) west-northwest of the coastal town of Port-de-Paix, at a depth of 11.7 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The police chief for the northwest region, Jackson Hilaire, said at least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured in Port-de-Paix.
Another four people died in and around the town of Gros-Morne further south, including a boy struck by a falling building, said mayor Jean Renel Tide.
The tremor was one of the strongest to hit Haiti since a 7.0 magnitude quake struck near the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, killing tens of thousands of people.
In a post on Twitter, President Jovenel Moise urged people to remain calm after the civil protection agency reported the latest quake had caused outbreaks of panic in northern towns.
The agency said Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, the town of Chansolme and the island of Tortuga had suffered some of the worst damage. Some houses were destroyed, it said.
Le Nouvelliste newspaper said one person was killed when an auditorium collapsed in Gros-Morne and that detainees were released from a police holding cell that was damaged.
The tremor also damaged the facade of a church in the town of Plaisance and a house next door collapsed, the paper said.
Saturday’s quake was felt in Port-au-Prince but initial reports on Twitter said it had not caused major damage there.

5,000 believed missing in two hard-hit Indonesian quake zones: official

JAKATA: As many as 5,000 people are believed missing from two hard-hit areas in Palu more than a week after the Indonesian city was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, an official said Sunday.
Indonesia’s disaster agency said the figure was based on estimates from local heads in the Petobo and Balaroa areas of the city, where entire neighborhoods disappeared in the twin disaster on Sulawesi island that has seen 1,763 bodies recovered so far.
“Based on reports from the heads of Balaroa and Petobo, there are about 5,000 people who have not been found,” agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters Sunday, adding that it was difficult to know the exact figure given the areas were largely buried under mountains of mud and wreckage.

