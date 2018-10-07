Three Israelis wounded in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM: Three Israelis were seriously wounded in a shooting attack early Sunday near an industrial zone adjacent to a West Bank settlement, medics said, in a possible Palestinian militant attack.
Magen David Adom emergency medical services said a man and a woman were evacuated from the Barkan industrial zone in critical condition.
Another woman aged 54 was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police said the shooter had fled the scene and a search operation was underway to track him down.
Barkan is near the settler city of Ariel in the north of the occupied West Bank.
Palestinians work side by side with Israelis in the industrial zone.
Security forces could not confirm that a Palestinian was responsible for the shooting.
A wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.
Last month, a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli to death at another West Bank site frequented by both Israelis and Palestinians, the Gush Etzion Junction, which lies south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce
- The groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize along the front lines by Oct. 15
BEIRUT: A Turkey-backed umbrella group for Syrian rebels says it has begun implementing a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between the opposition and Syrian government forces in the northern Idlib province.
Naji Al-Mustafa, spokesman for the 15-member National Front for Liberation, says Sunday the groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) along the front lines by Oct. 15.
He says Turkish troops have reinforced the areas to monitor violations. Al-Mustafa says opposition forces began pulling their heavy weaponry back a day earlier and will keep their forward bases and light and medium weapons in place.
The largest armed group in Idlib, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, has not said whether it will comply with the deal.