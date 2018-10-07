Three Israelis wounded in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM: Three Israelis were seriously wounded in a shooting attack early Sunday near an industrial zone adjacent to a West Bank settlement, medics said, in a possible Palestinian militant attack.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said a man and a woman were evacuated from the Barkan industrial zone in critical condition.

Another woman aged 54 was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooter had fled the scene and a search operation was underway to track him down.

Barkan is near the settler city of Ariel in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians work side by side with Israelis in the industrial zone.

Security forces could not confirm that a Palestinian was responsible for the shooting.

A wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.

Last month, a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli to death at another West Bank site frequented by both Israelis and Palestinians, the Gush Etzion Junction, which lies south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.