Oman warns of possible tropical storm off coast in 48 hours

A picture taken on May 26, 2018, shows a car stuck in a flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: A tropical storm has begun to form near the Arabian sea off the coast of Oman, local daily Times of Oman reported, citing the country’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s MET department.

“National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre’s weather analysis and charts observed the formation of a tropical depression southeast of the Arabian Sea on Oct. 6, with maximum average wind speed around 17 to 27 knots (31-50km/hr),” a statement issued by the authority read.

The storm was expected to head west-northwest within 48 hours.

Earlier this year, Oman and neighboring Yemen faced Cyclone Mekunu, which left 30 dead and 40 missing as well as heavy destruction between both countries.

The cyclone caused flash floods that tore away whole roads and submerged others in Salalah, Oman’s third-largest city, stranding drivers. Strong winds knocked over street lights and tore away roofing.

BEIRUT: A Turkey-backed umbrella group for Syrian rebels says it has begun implementing a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between the opposition and Syrian government forces in the northern Idlib province.
Naji Al-Mustafa, spokesman for the 15-member National Front for Liberation, says Sunday the groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) along the front lines by Oct. 15.
He says Turkish troops have reinforced the areas to monitor violations. Al-Mustafa says opposition forces began pulling their heavy weaponry back a day earlier and will keep their forward bases and light and medium weapons in place.
The largest armed group in Idlib, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, has not said whether it will comply with the deal.

