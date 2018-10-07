Oman warns of possible tropical storm off coast in 48 hours

DUBAI: A tropical storm has begun to form near the Arabian sea off the coast of Oman, local daily Times of Oman reported, citing the country’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s MET department.

“National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre’s weather analysis and charts observed the formation of a tropical depression southeast of the Arabian Sea on Oct. 6, with maximum average wind speed around 17 to 27 knots (31-50km/hr),” a statement issued by the authority read.

The storm was expected to head west-northwest within 48 hours.

Earlier this year, Oman and neighboring Yemen faced Cyclone Mekunu, which left 30 dead and 40 missing as well as heavy destruction between both countries.

The cyclone caused flash floods that tore away whole roads and submerged others in Salalah, Oman’s third-largest city, stranding drivers. Strong winds knocked over street lights and tore away roofing.