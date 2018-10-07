Netanyahu, Putin to meet after Syria friendly fire incident

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss coordination in Syria after the accidental downing of a Russian plane led to tensions.
Netanyahu said he had spoken with Putin and the two agreed “to meet soon in order to continue the important inter-military security coordination.”
Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu again pledged to stop “Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria and to thwart the transfer of lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”
The meeting would be the first since the Russian plane was downed by Syrian air defenses, which fired in response to an Israeli raid in the country.
Putin and Netanyahu have spoken at least three times by phone since the September 17 incident.
Fifteen Russians were killed in the incident that Moscow blamed on Israel, accusing its pilots of using the larger Russian plane as cover.
Israel disputes the Russian findings and says its jets were back in Israeli airspace when the plane was downed.
Russia announced new security measures to protect its military in Syria, including supplying the Syrian army with S-300 air defense systems and jamming radars of nearby warplanes.
Those measures have led to concern in Israel that it will be forced to limit its strikes against what it calls Iranian and Hezbollah targets in the neighboring country.
It has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian military targets and advanced arms deliveries to Hezbollah.
Russia and Israel set up a hotline in 2015 to avoid accidental clashes in Syria.
Both Iran and Hezbollah, enemies of Israel, are supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime in his country’s civil war alongside Russia.
Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce
- The groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize along the front lines by Oct. 15
BEIRUT: A Turkey-backed umbrella group for Syrian rebels says it has begun implementing a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between the opposition and Syrian government forces in the northern Idlib province.
Naji Al-Mustafa, spokesman for the 15-member National Front for Liberation, says Sunday the groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) along the front lines by Oct. 15.
He says Turkish troops have reinforced the areas to monitor violations. Al-Mustafa says opposition forces began pulling their heavy weaponry back a day earlier and will keep their forward bases and light and medium weapons in place.
The largest armed group in Idlib, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, has not said whether it will comply with the deal.