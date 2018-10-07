You are here

Turkey finance minister says to announce strong program against inflation

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is set to announce a program to combat inflation in the country. (AFP)
Updated 07 October 2018
Reuters
Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce

  Turkey's inflation surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September
Updated 07 October 2018
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce a strong program to combat inflation, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.
Earlier this week, data showed Turkey’s inflation surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September. Albayrak had later said he would announce a program to battle rising inflation next week.
Albayrak was also cited as saying a rebalancing period in Turkey’s economy had begun and that there would be no compromise on budget discipline.

Topics: Turkey Inflation

Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce

Updated 07 October 2018
AP
Turkey-backed Syrian forces begin implementing Idlib truce

  The groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize along the front lines by Oct. 15
Updated 07 October 2018
AP
0

BEIRUT: A Turkey-backed umbrella group for Syrian rebels says it has begun implementing a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between the opposition and Syrian government forces in the northern Idlib province.
Naji Al-Mustafa, spokesman for the 15-member National Front for Liberation, says Sunday the groups are unanimous in implementing the deal reached last month and expect to demilitarize 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) along the front lines by Oct. 15.
He says Turkish troops have reinforced the areas to monitor violations. Al-Mustafa says opposition forces began pulling their heavy weaponry back a day earlier and will keep their forward bases and light and medium weapons in place.
The largest armed group in Idlib, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, has not said whether it will comply with the deal.

Topics: Idlib Syria

