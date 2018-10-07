Indian actress takes #MeToo claims to police

MUMBAI: The Indian actress whose public allegations of sexual harassment by a Bollywood star is sparking a string of similar #MeToo claims has filed a formal complaint, police said Sunday.
Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta first alleged in 2008 that multi-award-winning Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately toward her during the making of a romantic comedy the same year.
No action was taken at the time against Patekar and she made no formal complaint.
But emboldened by the global #MeToo campaign — where women have shared accounts of harassment or assault — Dutta repeated the allegations in a recent interview and on Saturday went to the police to officially report the 2008 sexual harrassment claims.
“Dutta visited the police station last night and submitted a written complaint,” Shailesh Pasalwar, a Mumbai police inspector, told AFP.
“We are investigating the case but right now, it is not an FIR (First Information Report, or a formal investigation) but a written complaint about harassment incident,” he added.
She also alleged in the interview that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately toward her during the shooting of the 2005 movie “Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets.”
The actress said in a statement last week that she had received legal notices from both Patekar and Agnihotri, who deny her accusations.
Dutta said she had also received “violent threats” from the fringe, far-right nationalist group Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and has been hounded by a “smear campaign” on social media since reiterating her claims against the pair.
“This is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation,” she said.
India has yet to witness its own version of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood last year, but Dutta has received the backing of several high-profile stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor.
Other actresses have however begun to speak out about an issue almost never discussed in Indian media.
In December, star Swara Bhaskar said she had been harassed by an unnamed director early in her career.
Bhaskar also referred to a “casting couch” culture where young women are expected to exchange sexual favors to secure film roles. Bollywood’s cliquey nature also made it difficult to go public, she said.
In recent days, #MeToo claims have also begun to surface against men in other sectors, including several top Indian newspaper editors, comedians and writers including a top-selling English language author.
Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez sends message to young Indonesian earthquake survivor
- Twelve-year-old Rizky was watching City in an internet cafe when the earthquake
- He was trapped beneath rubble when a neighbour pulled him out
LONDON: Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez has sent a heartwarming message to a young fan injured during the earthquake in Indonesia.
Twelve-year-old Rizky was watching City in an internet cafe when the earthquake and Tsunami struck killing more than 1,600 people.
The young fan survived after being pulled from the rubble but suffered from a broken arm.
“Suddenly the earth started to shake. As I was trying to run, my hand was crushed, but I was able to stick out my other hand. Then I waved my hand, so people could see it
After hearing his story, the BBC contacted Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez recorded a message for Rizky.
“Hi Rizky, I hope you are getting better,” the former Premier League-winning Leicester star said. “I heard that you were a big city fan, so I just want to wish you a good recovery.”
The message brought tears of joy to the young survivor’s face. Mahrez promised to send a signed shirt.
More than a week after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi island on Sept. 28, rescuer workers are focusing on the search for bodies among the mud and debris.
President Joko Widodo has said all of the victims must be found.
The official death toll from the quake and the tsunami it triggered has risen to 1,649, but will certainly increase.
Most of the dead have been found in the region's main urban centre, the small city of Palu.