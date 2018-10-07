Indian actress takes #MeToo claims to police

Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez sends message to young Indonesian earthquake survivor

LONDON: Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez has sent a heartwarming message to a young fan injured during the earthquake in Indonesia.

Twelve-year-old Rizky was watching City in an internet cafe when the earthquake and Tsunami struck killing more than 1,600 people.

The young fan survived after being pulled from the rubble but suffered from a broken arm.

“Suddenly the earth started to shake. As I was trying to run, my hand was crushed, but I was able to stick out my other hand. Then I waved my hand, so people could see it

After hearing his story, the BBC contacted Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez recorded a message for Rizky.

“Hi Rizky, I hope you are getting better,” the former Premier League-winning Leicester star said. “I heard that you were a big city fan, so I just want to wish you a good recovery.”

The message brought tears of joy to the young survivor’s face. Mahrez promised to send a signed shirt.

More than a week after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi island on Sept. 28, rescuer workers are focusing on the search for bodies among the mud and debris.

President Joko Widodo has said all of the victims must be found.

The official death toll from the quake and the tsunami it triggered has risen to 1,649, but will certainly increase.

Most of the dead have been found in the region's main urban centre, the small city of Palu.