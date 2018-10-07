LONDON: A London hospital took part in an initiative that fulfilled the dreams of child cancer patients from the Gulf region, by producing a film that saw them transform into their superhero alter-egos.
The exciting campaign was launched by Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London for children from the region who are receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders.
The Superhope campaign has helped six children with cancer at the London hospital change into their favorite superheroes in a bid to boost their positive mental attitude.
It started by asking the children “if you were a superhero, how would you imagine yourself?” The answers were captured by best-selling London comic book artist, Amrit Birdi, who visited GOSH to transform these answers and sketch out the children’s imagination onto a page.
These sketches, unbeknown to the children, were transformed into real-life costumes by children’s costume studio. And a professional photo and video shoot were used to produce a documentary film and trailer of the child patients.
Guests and family members at the screening saw the patients as superheroes for the first time.
Initially launched in Dubai in 2014, Superhope creators, Tarik Batal and Basma Masri, have since then taken the initiative to different places around the world, including the UK and US.
It works on spreading the awareness of the importance of positive thinking to help children on the road to recovery when fighting complex conditions.
“What an incredible experience it was to have worked with the children at GOSH, and witness their journey transforming into the Superheroes they really are. They were fearless, creative, strong and full of positive life,” said Masri and Batal.
GOSH treats 1,500 children from the Middle East every year for rare and specialist conditions.
London hospital helps GCC child cancer patients transform into superheroes
London hospital helps GCC child cancer patients transform into superheroes
- It started by asking the children “if you were a superhero, how would you imagine yourself?"
- Guests and family members at the screening saw the patients as superheroes for the first time
LONDON: A London hospital took part in an initiative that fulfilled the dreams of child cancer patients from the Gulf region, by producing a film that saw them transform into their superhero alter-egos.
'Tremendous victory': Trump celebrates Kavanaugh win
- Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington after an extraordinarily fraught nomination that sparked angry protests
- Trump, throughout the day, insisted Kavanagh would not be tainted by the sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford
TOPEKA, Kansas: President Donald Trump at a Kansas rally celebrated the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, condemning Democrats for what he called a "shameless campaign of political and personal destruction" against his nominee.
To cheers of supporters at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Trump declared it an "historic night," not long after signing the paperwork to make Kavanaugh's status official.
"I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation," he said to roars, thanking Republican senators for refusing to back down "in the face of the Democrats' shameless campaign of political and personal destruction."
Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington after an extraordinarily fraught nomination that sparked angry protests, nail-biting votes and a national reckoning about sexual assault allegations and who should be believed. Kavanaugh staunchly denied the allegations, but nearly all Senate Democrats voted against his confirmation.
The final vote took place Saturday afternoon as the president was flying to Kansas aboard Air Force One, and he invited traveling reporters to his private office to watch the climactic roll call, which was interrupted several times by protesters in the Senate galleries before Capitol Police removed them.
When it was official, Trump delivered a double thumbs-up from his desk. Several aides applauded.
"Very, very good," Trump said. "Very happy about it. Great decision. I very much appreciate those 50 great votes and I think he's going to go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court Justice for many years."
Trump, throughout the day, insisted Kavanagh would not be tainted by the sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford and others that nearly tanked his nomination. Trump said he was "100 percent" certain Kavanaugh was innocent.
"I have no doubt," Trump said, telling reporters that he had chosen Kavanaugh, in part, because "there's nobody with a squeaky-clean past like Brett Kavanaugh." He said the FBI had done seven background investigations and argued that, had there been an issue, it would have surfaced sooner.
"If there was even a scintilla of something wrong — he was a very big judge for many years on what they call the second highest court — that would have come out loud and clear," he said.
Throughout the day, Trump also kept his focus on the opposition, saying Kavanaugh had withstood a "horrible, horrible attack" that "nobody should have to go through."
He continued lashing out at Democrats when he rallied supporters in Topeka, telling them "radical Democrats" have become "an angry, left-wing mob" and "too dangerous and too extreme to govern." He urged Kansas voters to send Republicans to Congress.
"You don't hand matches to an arsonist and you don't give power to an angry left-wing mob. And that's what they've become," he said.
Kavanaugh's nomination sparked protest across the Capitol, which continued Saturday. When the vote was over, hundreds of protesters massed on the Supreme Court steps, chanting, "We believe survivors."
Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One what message he had for women across the country who feel the nomination sends a message that their allegations of sexual assault aren't believed, Trump disagreed with the premise, saying women "were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh" and "were in many ways stronger than the men in his favor."
"We have a lot of women that are extremely happy — a tremendous number — because they're thinking of their sons, they're thinking of their husbands and their brothers and their uncles and others and women are, I think, extremely happy," he added.
Trump has repeatedly sided with men accused of sexual misconduct and has warned of the dangers false accusations pose to men — even though research has shown false accusations to be extremely rare.
Pointing to television footage of protesters outside the Capitol, he said their numbers paled in comparison to the thousands of supporters awaiting him in Kansas.
"The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) - that wouldn't even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter!" he tweeted.
Trump also revealed that he believed a widely criticized rally speech in which he mocked Ford's Senate testimony had been a turning point for the nomination, changing the momentum in his favor.
"I think that the Mississippi speech had great impact," he said, calling it "a very important thing."
He later told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in an interview from his limousine that once he made the comments, "it started to sail through."
Advisers and Senate leaders had urged Trump not to attack Ford publicly, worried such a move would anger on-the-fence senators. But Trump went after her anyway, mocking her testimony and gaps in her memory as a rally crowd laughed and cheered.
"I thought I had to even the playing field," he said.
Trump was in Kansas to campaign for Kris Kobach, secretary of state and the Republican nominee for governor, and Steve Watkins, the GOP nominee in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Retiring Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins holds the seat, and Democrats hope to flip it. Both joined him on stage at the Expocentre to speak.
Trump has been holding rallies across the country as he tries to boost Republican turnout in November's midterm elections, which will determine which party will control the House and Senate during the second half of Trump's term.
He said Saturday he thinks Republicans "are going to do incredibly well" in the elections after Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"I think we have a momentum that hasn't been seen in years," he said.