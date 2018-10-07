You are here

Hilton, Waldorf Astoria celebrate Saudi National Day

Sponsored by the Saudi Commission of Tourism and Hotel Management, a huge cake was cut to observe the National Day celebrations in Jeddah. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Hilton, Waldorf Astoria celebrate Saudi National Day

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah-Qasr Al-Sharq commemorated the 88th National Day of Saudi Arabia in grand style, with an array of events and activities, creating an “unforgettable experience” for guests and visitors of the two hotels. 

Both hotels were decorated in Saudi green with a huge Saudi flag being unfurled inside the Jeddah Hilton atrium lobby. A massive cake replicating the map of the Kingdom was presented, surrounded by palm trees and lobby screens, displaying Saudi Vision 2030 and the history of the country. 

Guests were welcomed with flowers, Saudi flags and several traditional Saudi delicacies.

Mohammed Al-Amry, general manager of the Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage of the Makkah region, who sponsored the event, highlighted the role of Jeddah Hilton in the celebration of the National Day.

He paid rich tributes to the leadership of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the governor of the Makkah Region, and the president of the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage.

Al-Amry praised the Saudi leaders for driving Vision 2030 for the diversification of the country’s economy. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the management team of Jeddah Hilton for supporting and empowering young Saudi men and women.

Kevin Brett, cluster general manager of both hotels said, “These two hotels are commemorating this day with love and happiness. We thank King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A ‘thank you’ is never enough to express our gratitude for what they have achieved for Saudi Arabia. We owe them our deepest gratitude and sincerest prayers.”

Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Dar Al-Hekma University has offered a fashion design student a full scholarship to study at its campus after seeing her creative designs on Twitter. 

A highly talented student with gifted design skills, Shahad Sari had given up hope of completing her undergraduate studies, as her admission application was earlier rejected by a university — that offered a fashion design program in her city — due to limited seats.

Shahad’s friend later posted her designs on Twitter and also posted a link to the designs on the Twitter account of Dar Al-Hekma, which responded and showcased her works to Dr. Suhair Al-Qurashi, the university president, who liked the designs and recommended her for the full scholarship.

Al-Qurashi said the university attaches great significance to fostering talented young women, encouraging them to hone their skills and creating a conducive environment to nurture their talents.

“Shahad is a gifted student. I saw some of her works and was impressed. We, at Dar Al-Hekma, strive constantly to attract talented young women and give them creative opportunities and prepare them to be future leaders and entrepreneurs. Our aim is to build their capacities to help them play efficient roles in social and economic development and serve the country in line with Vision 2030,” she said. 

Based on her talent, the university granted her the Talented Students Scholarship, the conditions for which require student to have grades of 85 percent or over and be talented in her field of study.

Shahad, who met all the conditions, thanked Dar Al-Hekma and Dr. Al-Qurashi for the scholarship

“Dar Al-Hekma is a prestigious educational institution with an innovative vision aiming to build Saudi leaders, hone their skills and graduate students who are capable of making a positive social and economic change,” she said.

