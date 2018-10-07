Hilton, Waldorf Astoria celebrate Saudi National Day

Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah-Qasr Al-Sharq commemorated the 88th National Day of Saudi Arabia in grand style, with an array of events and activities, creating an “unforgettable experience” for guests and visitors of the two hotels.

Both hotels were decorated in Saudi green with a huge Saudi flag being unfurled inside the Jeddah Hilton atrium lobby. A massive cake replicating the map of the Kingdom was presented, surrounded by palm trees and lobby screens, displaying Saudi Vision 2030 and the history of the country.

Guests were welcomed with flowers, Saudi flags and several traditional Saudi delicacies.

Mohammed Al-Amry, general manager of the Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage of the Makkah region, who sponsored the event, highlighted the role of Jeddah Hilton in the celebration of the National Day.

He paid rich tributes to the leadership of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the governor of the Makkah Region, and the president of the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage.

Al-Amry praised the Saudi leaders for driving Vision 2030 for the diversification of the country’s economy. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the management team of Jeddah Hilton for supporting and empowering young Saudi men and women.

Kevin Brett, cluster general manager of both hotels said, “These two hotels are commemorating this day with love and happiness. We thank King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A ‘thank you’ is never enough to express our gratitude for what they have achieved for Saudi Arabia. We owe them our deepest gratitude and sincerest prayers.”