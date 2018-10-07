Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Dar Al-Hekma University has offered a fashion design student a full scholarship to study at its campus after seeing her creative designs on Twitter.

A highly talented student with gifted design skills, Shahad Sari had given up hope of completing her undergraduate studies, as her admission application was earlier rejected by a university — that offered a fashion design program in her city — due to limited seats.

Shahad’s friend later posted her designs on Twitter and also posted a link to the designs on the Twitter account of Dar Al-Hekma, which responded and showcased her works to Dr. Suhair Al-Qurashi, the university president, who liked the designs and recommended her for the full scholarship.

Al-Qurashi said the university attaches great significance to fostering talented young women, encouraging them to hone their skills and creating a conducive environment to nurture their talents.

“Shahad is a gifted student. I saw some of her works and was impressed. We, at Dar Al-Hekma, strive constantly to attract talented young women and give them creative opportunities and prepare them to be future leaders and entrepreneurs. Our aim is to build their capacities to help them play efficient roles in social and economic development and serve the country in line with Vision 2030,” she said.

Based on her talent, the university granted her the Talented Students Scholarship, the conditions for which require student to have grades of 85 percent or over and be talented in her field of study.

Shahad, who met all the conditions, thanked Dar Al-Hekma and Dr. Al-Qurashi for the scholarship

“Dar Al-Hekma is a prestigious educational institution with an innovative vision aiming to build Saudi leaders, hone their skills and graduate students who are capable of making a positive social and economic change,” she said.