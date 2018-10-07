You are here

﻿

Victims discover cost of fake bank accounts in Pakistan

Muhammad Abdul Qadir — the man with Rs.2.25 billion in a fake account opened in his name — lives in a house in Pakistan’s largest slum, Orangi, in Karachi. (AN photo)
The falooda cart belonging to Muhammad Abdul Qadir, a 52-year old resident of Orangi, stands deserted in the street after his mother barred him from going outside following the news that there were Rs. 2.25 billion in his fake account. (AN photo)
The falooda cart belonging to Muhammad Abdul Qadir, a 52-year old resident of Orangi, stands deserted in the street after his mother barred him from going outside following the news that there were Rs. 2.25 billion in his fake account. (AN photo)
The application submitted by Shahid Ali at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking circle office, stating that a luxury car, bank loan, and credit card had been acquired through a fake bank account opened in his name when he has never had a bank account in his life. (AN photo)
Updated 07 October 2018
Naimat Khan
  • Banking experts demand ‘exemplary punishment’ for money-laundering mafia using details of lower-income class to operate fake accounts
  • One of the many victims was an ice vendor who was brought in for questioning over Rs. 2.25 billion in an account in his name
Naimat Khan
KARACHI: Within an hour of the news that Shahid Ali had submitted an application regarding a fake bank account in his name with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) breaking on TV news, his landlord arrived and started throwing his belongings out of the house.

“I had seen this in the movies — how helpless a tenant is when his landlord throws him out of house,” Ali told Arab News. “On Saturday night, I saw it with my own eyes in reality. The victim was none other than myself.”
Ali added that he had briefly contemplated “setting myself ablaze,” he was so distressed. After his neighbors intervened, however, the landlord left the scene, giving Ali one month to vacate the premises.
“My only crime is that I am being robbed through a fake account,” Ali said. “On the 13th of last month, I received a call from a bank. The officer on the phone informed me that I had taken a loan, a credit card and (had purchased a) Pajero Jeep and was now hiding. I thought it was a prank call so I hung up.” Ali is the father of three children, none of whom finished primary school. He is illiterate himself. He works on daily rates in a local garment factory and lives in the low-income Qur'angi area of Karachi.
After repeated calls from the bank, Ali said he realized that something had gone wrong.
“On October 17, I went to the United Bank Limited’s (UBL) head office and explained my position, but they insisted that I had opened the account and should pay the outstanding dues.
“I have never opened a bank account in my life and why would you give loan to a person who earns less than Rs 500 daily and rents his house? I asked the officer this, but he insisted and that I had to write an application and submit it, along with a copy of my CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card).”
Ali went straight to the office of FIA’s banking circle to submit an application requesting an inquiry into his case, a copy of which he provided to Arab News.
The bank says it has yet to receive any such application.
“I only just found out about the case through the media so I cannot discuss its merit,” Ali Habib, an official at UBL told Arab News. “However, I can assure you that UBL is the most reliable bank, which has strictly adhered to the policies and procedures of the State Bank of Pakistan.”
Ali, however, insists the account in his name is fake, and questions how the bank authorities could open a bank account in his name without him being physically present.
“This incident has taken the peace out of our lives,” Ali said. “Peace was all we had. And now it’s gone.”
Although the case of Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi who discovered Rs 2.25 billion in his account last month, differs from Ali’s, Qadir has also fallen victim to extreme stress and depression.
“My mother has asked me to stay at home as she thinks I may be harmed,” Qadir, who earns money selling the popular chilled dessert falooda, told Arab News.
The fake account in Qadir’s name was operational in 2014 and 2015, and was included in the State Bank of Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit’s Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) to the FIA in 2016.
Qadir was informed about his account by the FIA, which, after thoroughly investigating the case, concluded Qadir is innocent. However, since news broke of his multi-billion-rupee account, Qadir has also lost the few hundred rupees that he used to earn daily to support his family.
Qadir is the eldest of nine siblings and has lived in Orangi since 1966. Qadir, who has no formal education, worked a number of different daily-wage jobs, before he started selling falooda. Now, he said, the FIA’s revelations have “deprived me of this last source of livelihood for my family.”
These are just two examples of how the money-laundering mafia have targeted illiterate citizens in Pakistan. But a new discovery on Saturday suggests that students and academics are not safe either. The FIA announced that they had traced another account to a student from Larkana, which currently holds Rs 30 million and was documented to have received transactions worth as much as Rs 1.5 billion between 2013 and 2014.
The FIA says it will interrogate the student.
“At this stage, we can’t confirm if the transaction is part of any specific money-laundering scam,” an FIA official told Arab News, on condition of anonymity, when asked about Qadir’s case. The official said the agency is also going to summon Muhammad Asad Ali, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab province who also discovered unexpected money in an account in his name.
Ahsan Saqid, additional director of the FIA, earlier informed the Supreme Court that the agency has now identified 77 suspicious accounts.
“The state bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued strict directives to private banks, which are bound to adhere to its regulations,” Abid Qamar, spokesman of Pakistan’s central bank, told Arab News.
A. B. Shahid, a former banker, says that the SBP has an anti-money laundering policy that demands strict ‘Know Your Client’ (KYC) implementation. 
“This requires the production of a Computerized National Identity Card, the physical presence of the applicant, and a reference from a reliable current account holder at the same branch, as well as a clear statement of purpose and the estimated amount that he intends to transact. This is monitored for several months,” Shahid told Arab News.
This, Shahid stressed, clearly shows that an account cannot be opened without the consent of the branch manager. “In cases of fake accounts, the concerned banks or its staff members are active partners of the crime,” he claimed. “If this issue of fake accounts is to be controlled, then those involved should be given exemplary punishments.” 
The victims of the fake accounts, unsurprisingly, second this demand.
“I’m neither alive nor dead (but in limbo),” Ali said. “Why I am being punished for the crimes of fraudsters? Can’t the government take those who have made my life a living hell to task?”

'Tremendous victory': Trump celebrates Kavanaugh win

Updated 07 October 2018
AP
  • Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington after an extraordinarily fraught nomination that sparked angry protests
  • Trump, throughout the day, insisted Kavanagh would not be tainted by the sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford
AP
TOPEKA, Kansas:  President Donald Trump at a Kansas rally celebrated the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, condemning Democrats for what he called a "shameless campaign of political and personal destruction" against his nominee.
To cheers of supporters at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Trump declared it an "historic night," not long after signing the paperwork to make Kavanaugh's status official.
"I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation," he said to roars, thanking Republican senators for refusing to back down "in the face of the Democrats' shameless campaign of political and personal destruction."
Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington after an extraordinarily fraught nomination that sparked angry protests, nail-biting votes and a national reckoning about sexual assault allegations and who should be believed. Kavanaugh staunchly denied the allegations, but nearly all Senate Democrats voted against his confirmation.
The final vote took place Saturday afternoon as the president was flying to Kansas aboard Air Force One, and he invited traveling reporters to his private office to watch the climactic roll call, which was interrupted several times by protesters in the Senate galleries before Capitol Police removed them.
When it was official, Trump delivered a double thumbs-up from his desk. Several aides applauded.
"Very, very good," Trump said. "Very happy about it. Great decision. I very much appreciate those 50 great votes and I think he's going to go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court Justice for many years."
Trump, throughout the day, insisted Kavanagh would not be tainted by the sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford and others that nearly tanked his nomination. Trump said he was "100 percent" certain Kavanaugh was innocent.
"I have no doubt," Trump said, telling reporters that he had chosen Kavanaugh, in part, because "there's nobody with a squeaky-clean past like Brett Kavanaugh." He said the FBI had done seven background investigations and argued that, had there been an issue, it would have surfaced sooner.
"If there was even a scintilla of something wrong — he was a very big judge for many years on what they call the second highest court — that would have come out loud and clear," he said.
Throughout the day, Trump also kept his focus on the opposition, saying Kavanaugh had withstood a "horrible, horrible attack" that "nobody should have to go through."
He continued lashing out at Democrats when he rallied supporters in Topeka, telling them "radical Democrats" have become "an angry, left-wing mob" and "too dangerous and too extreme to govern." He urged Kansas voters to send Republicans to Congress.
"You don't hand matches to an arsonist and you don't give power to an angry left-wing mob. And that's what they've become," he said.
Kavanaugh's nomination sparked protest across the Capitol, which continued Saturday. When the vote was over, hundreds of protesters massed on the Supreme Court steps, chanting, "We believe survivors."
Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One what message he had for women across the country who feel the nomination sends a message that their allegations of sexual assault aren't believed, Trump disagreed with the premise, saying women "were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh" and "were in many ways stronger than the men in his favor."
"We have a lot of women that are extremely happy — a tremendous number — because they're thinking of their sons, they're thinking of their husbands and their brothers and their uncles and others and women are, I think, extremely happy," he added.
Trump has repeatedly sided with men accused of sexual misconduct and has warned of the dangers false accusations pose to men — even though research has shown false accusations to be extremely rare.
Pointing to television footage of protesters outside the Capitol, he said their numbers paled in comparison to the thousands of supporters awaiting him in Kansas.
"The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) - that wouldn't even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter!" he tweeted.
Trump also revealed that he believed a widely criticized rally speech in which he mocked Ford's Senate testimony had been a turning point for the nomination, changing the momentum in his favor.
"I think that the Mississippi speech had great impact," he said, calling it "a very important thing."
He later told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in an interview from his limousine that once he made the comments, "it started to sail through."
Advisers and Senate leaders had urged Trump not to attack Ford publicly, worried such a move would anger on-the-fence senators. But Trump went after her anyway, mocking her testimony and gaps in her memory as a rally crowd laughed and cheered.
"I thought I had to even the playing field," he said.
Trump was in Kansas to campaign for Kris Kobach, secretary of state and the Republican nominee for governor, and Steve Watkins, the GOP nominee in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Retiring Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins holds the seat, and Democrats hope to flip it. Both joined him on stage at the Expocentre to speak.
Trump has been holding rallies across the country as he tries to boost Republican turnout in November's midterm elections, which will determine which party will control the House and Senate during the second half of Trump's term.
He said Saturday he thinks Republicans "are going to do incredibly well" in the elections after Kavanaugh's confirmation.
"I think we have a momentum that hasn't been seen in years," he said.

