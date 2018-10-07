Saudi cyber security body issues basic guidelines

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority has issued basic cyber security guidelines to minimize the risk of cyberthreats to different government agencies.

The guidelines have been prepared to establish minimum standards to safeguard government networks and systems and the Kingdom’s vital economic and national interests.

Applying these guidelines is mandatory for all government agencies, including ministries, authorities, institutions, and others, in addition to private sector agencies that own, operate, or host sensitive national infrastructures.

A recent study conducted by Microsoft revealed Saudi Arabia has become an enticing target for cybercriminals because of insecure consumer habits and inadequate security measures.

Many ministries, institutions and government entities have undergone restructuring to enable their mandates more effectively and increase their competencies.