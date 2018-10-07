Saudi cyber security body issues basic guidelines

You are here

The guideline have been produced to set a minimum standards to safeguard government networks. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
  • A recent study conducted by Microsoft revealed Saudi Arabia has become an enticing target for cybercriminals because of insecure consumer habits and inadequate security measures
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority has issued basic cyber security guidelines to minimize the risk of cyberthreats to different government agencies.

The guidelines have been prepared to establish minimum standards to safeguard government networks and systems and the Kingdom’s vital economic and national interests.

Applying these guidelines is mandatory for all government agencies, including ministries, authorities, institutions, and others, in addition to private sector agencies that own, operate, or host sensitive national infrastructures.

A recent study conducted by Microsoft revealed Saudi Arabia has become an enticing target for cybercriminals because of insecure consumer habits and inadequate security measures. 

Many ministries, institutions and government entities have undergone restructuring to enable their mandates more effectively and increase their competencies.

Saudi official dismisses Turkish claims Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul consulate

Updated 08 October 2018
Arab News
  • A security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul to participate in the investigations
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he was awaiting the results of an investigation
Updated 08 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: An official at Saudi Arabia’s Consulate General in Istanbul has strongly dismissed reports that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed within the consulate, state-news agency SPA reported.

The official strongly denounced the report by Reuters news agency, calling them “baseless allegations”, adding that he has doubts they came from Turkish officials “who are informed of the investigation or are authorized to comment on the issue.”

The official said that a security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations into the disappearance of Khashoggi.

The source said the relevant authorities in the Kingdom are diligently following up to uncover the complete facts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he was awaiting the results of an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance and maintains positive expectations on about his fate.

“I am following the case and we will inform the world whatever the outcome,” he said. 

“We hope to have results very quickly. I am waiting, with high hopes.”

The president said police were examining CCTV footage of entrances and exits at the consulate and Istanbul airport.

Erdogan described the missing man, who had lived in the US for the past year, as “a journalist and a friend,” and added: “God willing we will not be faced with a situation we do not desire.”

