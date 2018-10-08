You are here

Syrian rebels complete Idlib heavy arms pullout: Turkey state media

The Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) rebel alliance said on Saturday that the process of withdrawing heavy weapons had begun. (AFP/File)
Syrian rebels complete Idlib heavy arms pullout: Turkey state media

  • Rebels deemed as radicals are required to withdraw by the middle of this month from the zone
  • Turkish media said a large proportion of the mortars, artillery and missile ramps had already been withdrawn
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: Syrian rebels have completed the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline of the last opposition-held province of Idlib, Turkish state media reported Monday.

Citing their correspondent in Idlib, news agency Anadolu said the withdrawal was concluded under a deal reached last month between Syrian regime ally Moscow and rebel backer Ankara.

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces as well as anti-regime armed groups pulled out heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, mortars and medium-range missiles, Anadolu added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on September 17 to establish a demilitarised zone in Idlib.

The accord aims to stave off a massive regime assault on Idlib province by creating a 15 to 20-kilometre (9-12 mile) buffer zone ringing the area.

All rebels in the demilitarised zone must withdraw heavy arms by Wednesday, and radical groups must leave by October 15, under the deal.

The National Liberation Front (NLF), the main Turkey-backed rebel alliance in the Idlib area, announced Saturday it had begun withdrawing heavy arms as part of the agreement and the withdrawal would take several days.

The Syrian war has left more than 360,000 people dead since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Idlib Turkey

Libyan forces capture fugitive Egyptian militant

Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

Libyan forces capture fugitive Egyptian militant

  • The Libyan National Army said Hesham Eshmawi was captured in an “operation” early Monday
  • A Twitter account run by LNA published a mugshot of Eshmawi with a bloodied face
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

BENGHAZI: Libyan forces said they captured a prominent militant on Monday who is wanted in neighboring Egypt.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the self-styled Libyan National Army, a militia allied with authorities in the country’s east, said Hesham Eshmawi was captured in an “operation” early Monday in the eastern town of Derna, long a stronghold of Islamic militants. It did not say when he was captured.
A Twitter account run by LNA spokesman Ahmed Al-Mosmari published a mugshot of Eshmawi with a bloodied face. The image matches photos of Eshmawi widely used by Egyptian media. Another photo posted on social media shows him receiving medical aid.
The Libyan National Army is led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, but it was not immediately clear whether Eshmawi’s capture was a joint operation. Libya is split between rival governments in the east and in the capital, Tripoli, each of which is backed by an array of militias.
There has been no word from Egypt on the militant’s capture, which would mark a major victory against Islamic militants waging an insurgency centered in the north of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Eshmawi, a former Egyptian army officer who left active service in 2011, has long been suspected of having fled to Libya and of masterminding attacks in Egypt from there. He is believed to have been behind a 2013 assassination attempt against Egypt’s then-Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim and several deadly ambushes of security forces in Egypt’s Western Desert, near the Libyan border.
He has been sentenced to death in absentia following his conviction on terror charges.
Egyptian authorities believe Eshmawi, who is in his late 30s, made his way to Syria in 2013, where he briefly joined militants fighting forces loyal to President Bashar Assad. He is also believed to have joined militants in Sinai, who are now led by a local branch of the Daesh group.

Topics: Libya Egypt Militant

