US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

STOCKHOLM: US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.
Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer, a former World Bank chief economist now at New York University’s Stern School of Business, have addressed “some of our time’s most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.
It said the pair have “significantly broadened the scope of economic analysis by constructing models that explain how the market economy interacts with nature and knowledge.”
Nordhaus, 77, was specifically honored for “integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis.”
The 62-year-old Romer meanwhile won for “integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis.”
Both have been tipped as frontrunners for the Nobel in recent years.
The pair will share the nine million Swedish kronor (about $1.01 million) prize.
Last year, the honor went to US economist Richard Thaler, a co-founder of the so-called “nudge” theory, which demonstrates how people can be persuaded to make decisions that leave them healthier and happier.
Unlike the other Nobel prizes which were created in Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel’s last will and testament and first awarded in 1901, the economics prize was created by the Swedish central bank, the Riksbank, in 1968 to mark its tricentenary. It was first awarded in 1969.
The Nobel, which also consists of a diploma and a gold medal, will be presented at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.
The Nobel economics prize wraps up the 2018 awards season, notable this year for the lack of a literature prize, postponed by a year for the first time in 70 years over a rape scandal that came to light as part of the #MeToo movement.
Last week, after the prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were announced, the most highly-anticipated Nobel, that for peace, went to Yazidi women’s campaigner Nadia Murad and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.
RABAT: Morocco’s Royal Navy said Monday its forces rescued 615 migrants from 31 boats that ran into trouble in the Mediterranean at the weekend while trying to reach Spain.
The Spanish coast guard announced on Sunday that in 48 hours it had rescued nearly 1,200 migrants bound for its shores — a main entry point for clandestine migration into Europe.
All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports, the armed forces said in a statement carried by MAP news agency.
“Many of the boats that transported them sank due to their dilapidated state,” the statement said, without giving the nationalities of those rescued.
On October 1, 13 migrants died when their boat sank in waters off the northeastern city of Nador while around 30 others were rescued by Moroccan fishermen.
Days before that, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a “go-fast” speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people.
More than 43,000 migrants have made it to Spain since the start of the year, including around 38,000 by sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.
But more than 1,700 have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean during the same period, including 362 off the Spanish coast, according to the IOM.