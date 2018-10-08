Doctor found guilty but not convicted in Spain ‘stolen baby’ case
The Madrid court ruled that the deed was committed too long ago for the defendant to be legally convicted.
It found former gynecologist Eduardo Vela guilty of taking Ines Madrigal, now 49, away from her mother as a newborn in 1969.
During and after the 1939-1975 dictatorship, thousands of babies were taken away from their mothers, who were told they had died after birth.
The babies were adopted by infertile couples, preferably close to the far-right regime, often with the help of the Catholic Church.
Vela, who used to run a clinic, was the first to stand trial for alleged involvement in the baby trafficking.
Prosecutors wanted him jailed for 11 years.
He was accused of taking Madrigal from her biological mother and giving her to another woman, who was falsely certified as her birth mother.
Madrigal hopes her case will help open “thousands of cases that are closed” — even if she will never know who her real mother was.
“In this country, a person who played God ... cannot remain unpunished,” she said in September at the end of the hearings.
The baby-stealing practice began after Franco came to power following the 1936-39 civil war.
Initially, newborns were taken from leftwing opponents of the regime.
Later, the practice was expanded to supposedly illegitimate babies and those from poor families.
Perpetrators wanted the children to be raised by affluent, conservative and devout Roman Catholic families.
Even after Spain transitioned to democracy following Franco’s death in 1975, the illegal trafficking went on up to at least 1987.
Campaigners estimate tens of thousands of babies may have been stolen from their parents over the decades.
Vila was accused of falsifying documents, illegal adoption, unlawful detention and certifying a non-existent birth.
During the trial, he said he could not remember details about the operation of the clinic, which he ran for 20 years up to 1982.
A policeman who probed the case and testified in court said the clinic was a center for baby trafficking.
He said Vela had burnt the clinic’s archives.
The policeman said Vela was part of a “plot” to take babies from single mothers in shelters often run by religious orders.
Emilie Helmbacher, a French journalist, also testified by video conference.
In an investigation in Madrid in December 2013, she used a hidden camera to record Vela as he appeared to confess to having given Madrigal away as a “gift” in June 1969.
Vela’s lawyer Rafael Casas criticized the hidden camera recording. He said his client had “nothing to do” with the alleged deeds.
Indian schoolgirls beaten with sticks after protesting sexual harassment
- The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar
- India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence
NEW DELHI: Thirty-four Indian schoolgirls aged between 12 and 16 were taken to hospital after being beaten with sticks by a group of boys, along with the boys’ mothers and neighbors, who had harassed them earlier in the day, authorities said.
The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar, police told Reuters, following a series of sexual assaults across the country that has sparked outrage.
India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labor, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues released in June.
Earlier this year in Bihar, more than 30 girls were sexually assaulted and tortured at a shelter in Bihar.
Saturday’s attack only came to light on Monday because of the delay in filing the case. Ten people, including four women, were arrested, Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary, Supaul’s police chief, told Reuters.
The girls suffered minor injuries and were released from hospital over the weekend.
The boys, aged between 12 and 16, entered a field near the school in the village of Darpakha, about 300 km (180 miles) from the state capital, Patna, where the girls were playing on Saturday and shouted obscene comments, Choudhary said.
The boys left after the girls protested, only to return later with a group of around 20 people armed with sticks.
“The boys brought their mothers and others from the neighborhood,” Baidyanath Yadav, Supaul’s district chief, told Reuters. The older women also attacked the girls, he said.
The girls returned to school, where authorities have beefed up security, on Monday, Yadav said.
Opposition leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of maintaining a “cunning silence” on the violence.