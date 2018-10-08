Myanmar leader Suu Kyi promises ‘transparency’ over Rohingya atrocities

TOKYO: Embattled leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed Monday to increase transparency over her government’s handling of the Rohingya crisis while pitching for foreign investment in Myanmar ahead of a regional summit in Tokyo.
Suu Kyi, once garlanded as a global rights champion, has seen a sharp fall from grace due to her failure to speak up following a brutal military crackdown on Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.
“I’m ready to acknowledge that we have challenges to face particularly with regard to the Rakhine and with the struggles we have on the peace front,” Suu Kyi said in a speech before Japanese businessmen, referring to Myanmar’s westernmost state where the minority dwelled.
“We are not hiding this fact from our friends,” she said.
In the speech ahead of the summit in Tokyo, Suu Kyi said she was aware that peace and stability in her country were necessary for attracting foreign investment.
“We understand that peace, reconciliation, harmony, stability, rule of law, human rights — all these have to be taken into consideration when we are looking for more investment, for greater economic opportunities,” she said.
“We wish to be very open and transparent to our friends,” she said. “If you have concerns, if you have worries, please discuss this openly with us.”
A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps — fearful of returning despite a repatriation deal.
Suu Kyi’s supporters say her hands are tied by a still powerful military, which controls a quarter of parliament’s seats and three ministries.
On Tuesday she is to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who chairs the regional summit drawing Southeast Asian leaders.
Indian schoolgirls beaten with sticks after protesting sexual harassment
- The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar
- India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence
NEW DELHI: Thirty-four Indian schoolgirls aged between 12 and 16 were taken to hospital after being beaten with sticks by a group of boys, along with the boys’ mothers and neighbors, who had harassed them earlier in the day, authorities said.
The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar, police told Reuters, following a series of sexual assaults across the country that has sparked outrage.
India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labor, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues released in June.
Earlier this year in Bihar, more than 30 girls were sexually assaulted and tortured at a shelter in Bihar.
Saturday’s attack only came to light on Monday because of the delay in filing the case. Ten people, including four women, were arrested, Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary, Supaul’s police chief, told Reuters.
The girls suffered minor injuries and were released from hospital over the weekend.
The boys, aged between 12 and 16, entered a field near the school in the village of Darpakha, about 300 km (180 miles) from the state capital, Patna, where the girls were playing on Saturday and shouted obscene comments, Choudhary said.
The boys left after the girls protested, only to return later with a group of around 20 people armed with sticks.
“The boys brought their mothers and others from the neighborhood,” Baidyanath Yadav, Supaul’s district chief, told Reuters. The older women also attacked the girls, he said.
The girls returned to school, where authorities have beefed up security, on Monday, Yadav said.
Opposition leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of maintaining a “cunning silence” on the violence.