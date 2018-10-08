Pakistan court hears last appeal of Christian facing blasphemy execution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court said it had reached a judgment Monday after hearing the final appeal of a Christian mother on death row for blasphemy, but that it will announce its ruling later in the notorious case, which has gone all the way to the Vatican.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar did not say when the three-member bench would reveal the fate of Asia Bibi — a mother-of-five who has been on death row since 2010 and could become the first person in Pakistan to be executed under the controversial blasphemy laws.
He said the delay was “for reasons to be recorded later,” and told media they could not publish comments on the hugely inflammatory case, which has incited violence in the past.
If the court upholds Bibi’s conviction, her only recourse will be a direct appeal to the president for clemency.
Hardliners in Pakistan regularly call for her execution, including in Islamabad’s Red Mosque. One of the most vocal groups, the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), had vowed to attend the hearing.
But rights activists have warned that carrying the sentence out would be appeasement of populist extremists and a huge blow for minorities, who already face pervasive discrimination in the deeply conservative Muslim country.
Pope Benedict XVI joined in international calls for her release in 2010. In 2015 her daughter met with Pope Francis, who as the head of the Catholic Church offered prayers for her mother.
The allegations against Bibi date back to 2009, when she was working in a field and was asked to fetch water. Muslim women she was laboring with allegedly objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.
The women went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, a charge so sensitive in Pakistan that anyone even accused of insulting Islam risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.
The charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.
But calls for reform have regularly been met with violence and rejected.
Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a wholehearted defense of the laws during his election campaign earlier this year, vowing his party “fully” supports the legislation and “will defend it.”
Pakistan court hears last appeal of Christian facing blasphemy execution
Pakistan court hears last appeal of Christian facing blasphemy execution
- Chief Justice Saqib Nisar did not say when the three-member bench would reveal the fate of Asia Bibi
- Hardliners in Pakistan regularly call for her execution, including in Islamabad’s Red Mosque
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court said it had reached a judgment Monday after hearing the final appeal of a Christian mother on death row for blasphemy, but that it will announce its ruling later in the notorious case, which has gone all the way to the Vatican.
Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops
- All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports
- In September, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a go-fast speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people
RABAT: Morocco’s Royal Navy said Monday its forces rescued 615 migrants from 31 boats that ran into trouble in the Mediterranean at the weekend while trying to reach Spain.
The Spanish coast guard announced on Sunday that in 48 hours it had rescued nearly 1,200 migrants bound for its shores — a main entry point for clandestine migration into Europe.
All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports, the armed forces said in a statement carried by MAP news agency.
“Many of the boats that transported them sank due to their dilapidated state,” the statement said, without giving the nationalities of those rescued.
On October 1, 13 migrants died when their boat sank in waters off the northeastern city of Nador while around 30 others were rescued by Moroccan fishermen.
Days before that, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a “go-fast” speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people.
More than 43,000 migrants have made it to Spain since the start of the year, including around 38,000 by sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.
But more than 1,700 have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean during the same period, including 362 off the Spanish coast, according to the IOM.