Bangladesh upholds death sentence against Saudi diplomat’s killer

DUBAI: Bangladesh Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for the murder of a Saudi embassy official Khalaf Al Ali, according to UAE daily Gulf News.

Saiful Islam Mamun had appealed the High Court’s decision, but the Appellate Division scrapped it.

“Now, there is no bar towards executing the verdict against convict Saiful Islam Mamum,” Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said.

Al Ali had been an official of the consular section of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka for two years when he was killed in front of his apartment in a top security compound at about 1 p.m. on March 5, 2012.

Five suspects were immediately identified and were sentenced to death in December of the same year.

The convicts appealed the sentence in 2013, leading the High Court to commute the sentences of three other convicts - Mohammad Al-Amin, Akbar Ali Lalu and Rafiqul Islam to life in prison. A fourth man, Selim Chowdhury, was acquitted.