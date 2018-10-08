You are here

Bangladesh upholds death sentence against Saudi diplomat's killer

Bangladesh's Supreme court will go ahead with the execution of Saiful Islam Mamun. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2018
Arab News
Bangladesh upholds death sentence against Saudi diplomat’s killer

  • Saudi diplomat Khalaf Al Ali was murdered in 2012
  • The Supreme Court will go ahead with the execution of Saiful Islam Mamun
Updated 08 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Bangladesh Supreme Court upheld the death penalty for the murder of a Saudi embassy official Khalaf Al Ali, according to UAE daily Gulf News.

Saiful Islam Mamun had appealed the High Court’s decision, but the Appellate Division scrapped it.

“Now, there is no bar towards executing the verdict against convict Saiful Islam Mamum,” Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said.

Al Ali had been an official of the consular section of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka for two years when he was killed in front of his apartment in a top security compound at about 1 p.m. on March 5, 2012.

Five suspects were immediately identified and were sentenced to death in December of the same year.

The convicts appealed the sentence in 2013, leading the High Court to commute the sentences of three other convicts - Mohammad Al-Amin, Akbar Ali Lalu and Rafiqul Islam to life in prison. A fourth man, Selim Chowdhury, was acquitted.

Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops

Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AFP
Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops

  • All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports
  • In September, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a go-fast speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AFP
RABAT: Morocco’s Royal Navy said Monday its forces rescued 615 migrants from 31 boats that ran into trouble in the Mediterranean at the weekend while trying to reach Spain.
The Spanish coast guard announced on Sunday that in 48 hours it had rescued nearly 1,200 migrants bound for its shores — a main entry point for clandestine migration into Europe.
All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports, the armed forces said in a statement carried by MAP news agency.
“Many of the boats that transported them sank due to their dilapidated state,” the statement said, without giving the nationalities of those rescued.
On October 1, 13 migrants died when their boat sank in waters off the northeastern city of Nador while around 30 others were rescued by Moroccan fishermen.
Days before that, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a “go-fast” speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people.
More than 43,000 migrants have made it to Spain since the start of the year, including around 38,000 by sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.
But more than 1,700 have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean during the same period, including 362 off the Spanish coast, according to the IOM.

