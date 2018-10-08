Saudi Arabia denies 'baseless' reports of Turkish ambassador's expulsion

You are here

﻿

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia denied on Monday reports that the Kingdom had expelled the Turkish ambassador in relation to the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the “completely baseless” allegations had been circulating online, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement comes after the Kingdom's Consulate General in Istanbul on Sunday strongly dismissed reports that Khashoggi had been killed within the consulate.

An official denounced the report by Reuters news agency, calling them “baseless allegations”, adding that he has doubts they came from Turkish officials “who are informed of the investigation or are authorized to comment on the issue.”

The official said a security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations into the disappearance of the Saudi Journalist.

 

 

FaceOf: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, director general of KSA’s MODON

Updated 14 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, director general of KSA’s MODON

  • Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University and master’s degrees in business administration from Thunderbird University, US
  • The Kingdom is also witnessing a remarkable demand in industrial investment after intensified efforts by the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) and other government agencies
Updated 14 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem is the director general at Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON). 

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University and master’s degrees in business administration from Thunderbird University, US.

Al-Salem has more than 22 years of experience in the field of industrial development and research and development. He has held many executive leadership positions, the last of which was serving as president of the National Program for the Development of Industrial Clusters. He also worked in the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), where he took part in many tasks related to research and technology development, initial operation of factories, and was responsible for establishing research and development institutions for chemicals and polymers in the Kingdom, the US, India, and China.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday pledged to invest SR500 billion ($133.3 billion) in various industrial, service, and logistics projects and contracts, which will go a long way in cutting its dependence on oil and further diversifying their national economy. 

The Kingdom is also witnessing a remarkable demand in industrial investment after intensified efforts by the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) and other government agencies.

MODON’s new identity and strategy were unveiled at a conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh this week. 

MODON’s new strategy, which is in line with the directives of King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will enable the Kingdom to provide employment opportunities to young Saudis among other benefits. 

According to Al-Salim, the new identity of MODON represents all the values that it aspires to achieve and its constant efforts to provide the best and latest services. 

He said: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid changes in various sectors, especially in economic aspects, based on its orientation to implement the objectives of the National Transition Program 2020 and realizing Vision 2030.” 

