Abraaj’s stake in $1 bln health care fund to be split among other investors — sources

DUBAI: AlixPartners, the interim manager of Abraaj’s $1 billion health care fund, has decided to redistribute the troubled private equity firm’s stake in the fund to its other investors, sources familiar with the matter said.
The move reflects a desire by some of the fund’s other investors to sever ties with Dubai-based Abraaj ahead of TPG taking over the management of the fund, said the sources.
However, it has prompted local banks whose loans to Abraaj were secured against the stake in the fund to consider legal action against AlixPartners, as the decision leaves them facing the prospect of no returns, the sources added.
AlixPartners declined to comment. The sources declined to disclose the size of the stake being redistributed.
The Growth Markets Health Fund has been the source of many of Abraaj’s problems after investors such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International Finance Corp. (IFC) last year began questioning Abraaj on how it used some of the fund’s money.
That triggered months of turmoil at the biggest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa, culminating in a process to liquidate the business and sell off its funds.
Lenders, which had been expecting AlixPartners to sell Abraaj’s stake in the fund to other partners or dilute the stake, view the move as the worst possible scenario for them, the sources said.
TPG is in exclusive talks to add Abraaj’s health care fund to its Rise Fund, according to a letter sent by AlixPartners to employees of the fund, seen by Reuters last month.
Rise is the world’s largest impact fund — funds that aim to deliver social or environmental benefits as well as financial returns. It has around $2.1 billion of assets under management.
UAE investment law to apply selectively, won’t hurt locals -officials
The UAE cabinet, chaired by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said in May that it would permit 100 percent foreign ownership of some UAE-based businesses, up from the current 49 percent limit, by the end of 2018.
Few details of the law have been revealed so far. But Raed Safadi, chief economic adviser at Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, said on Monday that it would only apply to “strategic sectors” of the economy.
This means it will not damage the interests of UAE citizens who currently benefit from acting as silent partners in foreign-invested businesses, Safadi said.
In fact, the new law will create opportunities for UAE citizens because “they have a lot to offer in terms of knowledge of local markets, the networks and the connectivity,” he added.
Fahad Al-Gergawi, chief executive of the Dubai Investment Development Agency, said: “We are not targeting the sleeping partners’ businesses, because these are small businesses. We are targeting strategic, impactful businesses which will leave their fingerprints on the economy and create a meaningful impact on jobs, technology, and boost imports and exports.”
Special business areas in Dubai known as “free zones,” which already permit 100 percent foreign ownership, could also be affected by the new law, because they will lose one of their unique advantages.
Safadi said, however, that Dubai’s free zones had unique business models which made them individually attractive, and that they were adjusting to “structural pressures” presented by the new law.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, a free zone focused on commodities trade, said free zones were diverse enough to cope with the law.
“You are looking at a big market, representing over 15,000 businesses, and almost 100,000 people live and work there...People go there not just for the 100 percent ownership and the tax-free facilities that we provide; they go there to be connected to the market, to not miss out,” he said.
Foreign direct investment commitments to Dubai rose 26 percent from a year earlier to $4.84 billion in the first half of 2018, according to official data.