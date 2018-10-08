Morocco navy says 615 migrants saved in weekend ops

RABAT: Morocco’s Royal Navy said Monday its forces rescued 615 migrants from 31 boats that ran into trouble in the Mediterranean at the weekend while trying to reach Spain.
The Spanish coast guard announced on Sunday that in 48 hours it had rescued nearly 1,200 migrants bound for its shores — a main entry point for clandestine migration into Europe.
All of the would-be migrants rescued by the Moroccan navy were brought back safely to the North African country’s ports, the armed forces said in a statement carried by MAP news agency.
“Many of the boats that transported them sank due to their dilapidated state,” the statement said, without giving the nationalities of those rescued.
On October 1, 13 migrants died when their boat sank in waters off the northeastern city of Nador while around 30 others were rescued by Moroccan fishermen.
Days before that, Morocco’s navy opened fire on a “go-fast” speedboat ferrying migrants to Spain, killing a 22-year-old student and wounding three other people.
More than 43,000 migrants have made it to Spain since the start of the year, including around 38,000 by sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.
But more than 1,700 have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean during the same period, including 362 off the Spanish coast, according to the IOM.
Indian schoolgirls beaten with sticks after protesting sexual harassment
- The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar
- India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence
NEW DELHI: Thirty-four Indian schoolgirls aged between 12 and 16 were taken to hospital after being beaten with sticks by a group of boys, along with the boys’ mothers and neighbors, who had harassed them earlier in the day, authorities said.
The assault happened on Saturday outside a government-run boarding school in the eastern state of Bihar, police told Reuters, following a series of sexual assaults across the country that has sparked outrage.
India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labor, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues released in June.
Earlier this year in Bihar, more than 30 girls were sexually assaulted and tortured at a shelter in Bihar.
Saturday’s attack only came to light on Monday because of the delay in filing the case. Ten people, including four women, were arrested, Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary, Supaul’s police chief, told Reuters.
The girls suffered minor injuries and were released from hospital over the weekend.
The boys, aged between 12 and 16, entered a field near the school in the village of Darpakha, about 300 km (180 miles) from the state capital, Patna, where the girls were playing on Saturday and shouted obscene comments, Choudhary said.
The boys left after the girls protested, only to return later with a group of around 20 people armed with sticks.
“The boys brought their mothers and others from the neighborhood,” Baidyanath Yadav, Supaul’s district chief, told Reuters. The older women also attacked the girls, he said.
The girls returned to school, where authorities have beefed up security, on Monday, Yadav said.
Opposition leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of maintaining a “cunning silence” on the violence.