Modric v Ronaldo rematch as Ballon d’Or nominees unveiled

PARIS: FIFA best player of the year Luka Modric remains on track for a second major award after he was named Monday among 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or alongside the likes of ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
Modric, a World Cup runner-up with Croatia, beat Juventus’ Ronaldo and Salah to win the FIFA prize last month after Messi was surprisingly left off the final three-man list.
Ronaldo, currently facing allegations of rape dating back to 2009 that he strenuously denies, has already won the Ballon d’Or five times and is the current holder of the award. Messi has also won the award on five occasions.
FIFA split from the Ballon d’Or in 2016 to launch its own set of awards. The winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or organized by France Football magazine will be announced on December 3.
Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale and Manchester City’s Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also featured among a list of familiar names.
Bale, who scored two goals in Real’s triumph in the final of the Champions League against Liverpool including a spectacular overhead kick, is joined by club teammates Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Isco, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos.
De Bruyne was nominated for helping City win the Premier League and Belgium reach the World Cup semifinals.
Antoine Griezmann, a World Cup winner with France and Europa League champion at Atletico Madrid, is nominated alongside international teammates, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.
Eden Hazard gives Chelsea another player in the running after starring alongside De Bruyne at the World Cup, with England’s Golden Boot winner Harry Kane also included.
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero and PSG’s Neymar are nominated as are two other prolific South American strikers: Uruguayans Edinson Cavani of PSG and Luis Suarez of Barcelona.
Liverpool’s Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino and Uruguay’s rugged defender Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid also got the nod.
Four goalkeepers are also among the 30 — Thibaut Courtois of Belgium and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Brazil stopper Alisson Becker, Tottenham’s France World Cup winner Hugo Lloris and Atletico’s Jan Oblak.
Also making the cut are Juve’s Mario Mandzukic and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, while Barcelona are also represented by Croat defender Ivan Rakitic.
For the first time, a Ballon d’Or for women players will be awarded this year, with Champions League winners Lyon accounting for seven of the 15 nominees.
France internationals Amandine Henry, Amel Majri and Wendie Renard are joined on the list by Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan, England’s Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Japan defender Saki Kumagai.
Brazil’s Marta, crowned best women’s player for a record sixth time at last month’s FIFA awards, is also in contention after her role in winning the Copa America.
Other nominees are Pernille Harder, Lindsey Horan, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr, Lieke Martens, Megan Rapinoe and Christine Sinclair.
In another first, the best under-21 player will receive the Kopa Trophy. Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker who burst onto the global scene with his performances as France won the World Cup, is the favorite.
The Ballon d’Or, which was first won by Englishman Stanley Matthews in 1956, is decided by a ballot of journalists from around the world.
PARIS: FIFA best player of the year Luka Modric remains on track for a second major award after he was named Monday among 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or alongside the likes of ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
Gabriel Jesus expects tough test against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
- Green Falcons set to face Samba stars on Friday, before South Americans take on Argentina four days later.
- Jesus says team refuse to take Saudi Arabia lightly.
LIVERPOOL: As a forward, it is rather apt that Gabriel Jesus does not want to dwell too much on the past.
This may be due to a debut World Cup that did not go as planned for the Brazil striker. Or, subsequently, a new season with Manchester City where the 21-year-old has played only a bit-part role for the Premier League champions.
Frustrated, disappointed, Jesus is determined to keep his emotions in check and focus on the challenges ahead.
They start this week with a return to the international fold and a trip to Saudi Arabia where Brazil will face the host nation on Friday in Riyadh and their arch-rivals Argentina in Jeddah four days later.
Having been left out of the squad for September games with the US and El Salvador, Jesus told Arab News exclusively: “I’m very happy to be back with the national team for these games.
“I haven’t watched much of Saudi Arabia, but football has changed a lot and there aren’t easy teams anymore.
“I reckon they are a strong team and I know every team that faces Brazil really wants to beat us. We need to prepare for this game properly and then play really well to get the win against them.
“Argentina? It’s a ‘Clasico’ game for us, and also for them. It’s a big rivalry between us. We need to play our football, prepare the game well and play at our best because we are facing a great national team with great players.
“I just hope it can be a great show for the supporters and we are able to win.”
Saudi Arabia ended their World Cup with a well-deserved win over Egypt in Russia.
Under coach Tite, Brazil are rebuilding after a World Cup in Russia where they lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals and failed to justify their tag as favorites.
Despite helping City secure a record-breaking title success, Jesus also failed to score in his five appearances and admitted: “The World Cup didn’t go the way I wanted, but that is a past episode in my career. I overcame that, I learnt from it.
“I always said that playing in the World Cup is a dream for every player.
“I went with the thought of winning the World Cup, to do a good job there with the rest of my team-mates. It didn’t happen the way we wanted to.
“With Brazil, the expectations are always really high, the yardstick is always high for all the players.
“If that happens, it is because we have proved that we are able to win the competition. Unfortunately, we didn’t win it, but now it’s heads up and we have to look forward to keeping Brazil where it deserves to be (at the top).”
This time a year ago Jesus was feted as Brazilian football’s next striking sensation when he scored twice in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile.
Handed the iconic No. 9 shirt worn by legends such as Ronaldo, teammate Neymar once said that after Lionel Messi, compatriot Jesus was the second most skilful player he had played with.
Having lived in a Sao Paulo favela until he was 16 and brought up by mother Vera Lucia in a single-parent family, Jesus is used to battling to fulfil his dreams.
He is now hoping the internationals will allow him to find the form to persuade City manager Pep Guardiola to give him more starts.
Just two have come in the league and Jesus saw a cameo in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool overshadowed by a missed penalty from Riyad Mahrez that ended with Guardiola apologizing for not allowing him to take it.
“Pep Guardiola and the coaching staff decided that Riyad was going to take the penalty,” he revealed.
“Obviously I’m not happy. Like Riyad, I’ve been practicing (taking penalties). I would like to have taken it. I was confident, so I was not happy that they did not allow me.
“Pep spoke with me. This is part of football, sometimes these things happen. I will support Riyad if the manager chooses him again.”
“In the end, we drew, we didn't lose, we stay top of the table, and that's what matters.”
Riyad Mahrez's penalty miss against Liverpool on Sunday cost Manchester City three points.
City remain top on goal difference from Chelsea and Liverpool and Jesus - a £27 million signing from Palmeiras in January, 2017 - added: “It's very difficult to win here at Anfield, but not impossible. For small details we didn't manage to win, but I think we were better than Liverpool overall.”
“Obviously, I'm not completely happy for not playing regularly. But I'm happy with my training sessions.
“People usually don't see us training, they only see the games. When I don't play, I'm not happy, but I keep training hard and keep being focused so when my opportunity arrives I can make the most of it. Now it's time to focus on the national team.
“I hope I can now return to play the same football I have always played with the national team.”