Arab coalition, OCHA establish 3 safe humanitarian corridors

RIYADH: The Arab coalition has established safe corridors for civilians between the cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Monday that the coalition and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) established three safe humanitarian corridors from Hodeidah to Sanaa. The purpose of their construction is to transport humanitarian aid. The use of the corridor was determined by the beneficiaries from 06:00 to 18:00 hours only.

Al-Maliki said King Salman had sent a $200 million grant to the Central Bank of Yemen to stabilize the country’s economy and enhance the value of the Yemeni currency. In addition, this grant will contribute to alleviating the economic burden on the Yemeni people.

Al-Maliki also explained how the Houthis had made the value of the Yemeni currency plunge. They obstructed the legitimate government’s efforts to salvage the currency crisis, and looted $5.2 billion and 2 trillion Yemeni rials from the Central Bank of Yemen and tax returns. They have also looted money from taxes, customs and through unlawful tax impositions. Finally, they withheld cash transactions and dealt with checks with local banks.

Al-Maliki reported that the Office of the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Yemen condemns the deliberate targeting by the Houthi militia of Bani Jaber refugee camp in Hodeidah province. Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, expressed her frustration about what is happening to the country and extended her deepest condolences to the families of the victims.



Humanitarian operations

Several relief ports are open for Yemen (air, sea, land), and the total number of maritime permits issued by Hodeidah port from the Joint Forces Command from March 26, 2015 to Oct. 8, 2018 was 4,622. The air permits during the same period were 11,622 passengers. As for land permits during this period, there were 1,128.

Houthi violations

Ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militias toward the Kingdom numbered 203 from March 26, 2015 to Oct. 8, 2018.

Yemeni army’s support operations

The Yemeni National Army targeted and attacked a ballistic missile launcher of the Houthi militias in Saada governorate. They have also targeted a tunnel used to store ballistic missiles belonging to the Houthi militias in Jabal Al-Nahdeen and a camp in Sanaa. A strategic store of weapons and ammunition for Houthi militias was also destroyed by the Yemeni Army. Moreover, an unmanned aircraft launch platform of the Houthi militia in Sanaa was targeted. And Houthi militia fighters were targeted in several governorates.

Operational objectives

The total losses of the Houthi militia sites, weapons, and equipment from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2018, was 194 and the number of dead Houthi terrorists 539.