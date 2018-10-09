Villain 'Venom' is North American box office hero

LOS ANGELES: Superhero blockbuster “Venom” saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in more than $80 million in ticket sales, industry data showed on Monday.
The film, a Spider-Man spinoff marking the official launch of Sony’s Marvel Universe, stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.
The character is a villain in the “Spider-Man” comic book world.
Industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said the film took in $80.3 million.
That was enough to break October’s opening weekend record by more than $20 million, said another industry tracker, Box Office Mojo.
Another new release took second place. Musical romance “A Star Is Born” earned $42.9 million over the three-day weekend, Exhibitor Relations said.
The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks Bradley Cooper’s directing debut. He also stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.
Third place went to Warner Bros’s “Smallfoot,” with earnings of $14.4 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
Coming in fourth was last weekend’s champion, Universal’s “Night School,” whose earnings dropped $15 million to $12.5 million this weekend.
The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.
Fifth place went to Universal’s family-friendly offering “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of $7.3 million.
Rounding out this weekend’s top 10 were:
“A Simple Favor” ($3.4 million)
“The Nun” ($2.7 million)
“Crazy Rich Asians” ($2.2 million)
“Hell Fest” ($2.1 million)
“The Predator” ($947,000)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he liked pop superstar Taylor Swift’s music “about 25 percent less” after her endorsement of the Democrat in Tennessee’s Senate race.
The “Bad Blood” singer backed Phil Bredesen on Sunday for the upper house in her home state, and unleashed a fierce attack on his opponent, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who currently serves in the House.
The president was asked for his reaction to the snub and told reporters at the White House he was “sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything” about Blackburn.
“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, okay?” Trump added, flashing what could best be described as a cheeky grin.
Trump, it should be noted, has form going back years as something of a Swifty.
“Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!” he tweeted breathlessly in October 2012.
In August of that year, addressing her directly, he swooned: “Thanks for the beautiful picture--- you are fantastic!“
The singer tends to stay above the political fray, but told her 112 million Instagram followers on Sunday she felt she needed to speak out ahead of the midterm elections in November.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” the 28-year-old said.
“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.”
Last year, Swift won a lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.