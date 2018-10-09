Saudi scouts to take part in Arab jamboree in Sudan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association (SASA) will participate in the 12th Arab Scout Jamboree for Environmental Activities of Arab Scout Associations in Sudan.
The event has been organized by the Arab Scout Region along with Arab Scout Organization and will be hosted by Sudanese Scouts Association.
The SASA secretary-general, Dr. Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al-Fahd, said that the jamboree aims to activate the role of the scout movement in raising awareness, addressing environmental issues by developing the capacities of leaders responsible for environmental activities and exchanging experiences with other Arab scout associations. The event aims promotes sustainable development goals pertaining to the environment.
SASA has been helping Hajj pilgrims for 47 years, adapting along the way to keep up with changing times and making use of new technologies.
The Saudi association joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) in 1963 and hosted the Arab Jamboree in Taif in 2000. There are over 50 million Scouts in the world and 28 million of them are Muslim. AN Jeddah
