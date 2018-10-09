You are here

  • Home
  • King Abdul Aziz Foundation publishes details about first royal visit to Egypt
﻿

King Abdul Aziz Foundation publishes details about first royal visit to Egypt

King Abdul Aziz during his first visit to Egypt. (Photo/supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Abdul Aziz Foundation publishes details about first royal visit to Egypt

  • The foundation also stressed the special place Egypt occupies in the hearts of the Arab and Islamic worlds
  • During his 13-day visit to Egypt in 1946, King Abdul Aziz visited several cities, facilities and landmarks, including the Al-Azhar Mosque
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has published details about the first royal visit to Egypt, by the late King Abdul Aziz.

During the 13-day visit in 1946, he visited several cities, facilities and landmarks, including the Al-Azhar Mosque, the headquarters of the Arab League and Alexandria, which reflects the richness and depth of Saudi-Egyptian relations.

The published content highlights the arrival of the Egyptian honorary mission from Suez to Jeddah, and the departure of King Abdul Aziz by sea, in a yacht. It also highlights the trip of the late King Farouk from Cairo to Suez to receive King Abdul Aziz and the arrival of the royal convoy to the Zaafarana palace, where celebrations were held.

The convoy then continued to Abdeen Palace to attend a horse race and a military parade, followed by a lunch hosted at the British Embassy in Egypt. Some of the poems read on that day were also published.

As King Abdul Aziz returned from this historic visit, newspapers covered the occasion as well as his efforts in building a nation committed to its intrinsic Islamic values and noble customs and traditions.

The King Abdul Aziz Foundation indicated that the Saudi royal visit to Egypt stressed King Abdul Aziz’s concern back then for the Kingdom to establish solid brotherly relations with the Arab and Islamic states in order to achieve solidarity and cooperation among these countries.

The foundation also stressed the special place Egypt occupies in the hearts of the Arab and Islamic worlds, given its historical depth, strategic place and central role in promoting these brotherly relations.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt enjoy strong relationship. In April 2016 King Salman made a five-day visit to Egypt, during which the two countries signed several agreements. 

The two countries are working on joint projects such as the electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia which aims to connect the power grids of the two countries to exchange a total capacity of 3,000 MW.

The Saudi-Egypt causeway or bridge will link the countries between Sinai and northern Saudi Arabia. The entire project is expected to cost about $3 billion and to pass through Tiran Island at the entrance of the Gulf of Aqaba.

The construction of the King Salman Bridge has been described as the largest project in the world by Egyptian Transport Minister Hashim Arafat.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Empowerment of women key to Saudi Arabia’s progress, UN forum told
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi scouts to take part in Arab jamboree in Sudan

Seedstars World ends search for Saudi Arabia’s best startups

Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

Seedstars World ends search for Saudi Arabia’s best startups

  • Almost 55 startups participated in the first Saudi round of the world’s biggest startup competition in emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes this year
  • The first place winner receives SR100,000, with the second, third, and fourth-placed winning startups taking SR50,000, SR25,000, and SR10,000 respectively
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

RIYADH: After the spin of four rounds in four different Saudi cities, the international seed-stage startups competition, Seedstars World brought its Saudi round to a successful close during Seedstars Riyadh on Sunday.

Almost 55 startups participated in the first Saudi round of the world’s biggest startup competition in emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes this year. It was organized in partnership with the Misk Innovation, Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), and Bader Program for Technology and Incubation (Bader). 

Every participant went through a three-day intensive boot camp, which included mentoring sessions, theme panels and dynamic pitching sessions in each city. That provided them with the opportunity to be mentored by top-notch local and global experts in growth, pitching and acquisition channels. 

The eight best startups from Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, and Jeddah were invited to pitch on Sunday in front of an investment panel and compete to be crowned the best seed-stage startup in the Kingdom. The top four will be awarded cash prizes and all-inclusive trips to the Seedstars world and regional summits. 

The first place winner receives SR100,000, with the second, third, and fourth-placed winning startups taking SR50,000, SR25,000, and SR10,000 respectively.

This year, Wasel Lee, Bright Up, Supplium, Al-Maha Systems, YNMO, MARN, Mathaqi, and Labayh were recognized as the most promising startups in Saudi Arabia and were invited to the Seedstars Saudi Arabia in Riyadh — an event filled with disruptive tech, inspirational discussions and networking sessions. 

In addition to seeing the top startups pitch, the event’s agenda included an opening keynote by Mohammed Al-Haqbani, vice president of enterprise accounts at STC, who highlighted the great potential of the entrepreneurship and startups in the country, and some of the services and support that STC provides. The event’s agenda also included a panel discussion on SMEs’ growth using disruptive technologies.

YNMO was awarded the first-place cash prize. (Photo supplied)

YNMO, the first Arabic/English digital solution that aims to improve the quality of care and educational services for individuals with special needs, was awarded the first-place cash prize of SR100,000, in addition to a plane ticket to Switzerland to compete for more than $1 million in investments. YNMO will also have the opportunity to meet the 65+ winners from other fast-growing economies, as well as investors and mentors from around the world. 

MARN (a tech startup specializing in point-of-sale solutions across multiple platforms and modern technologies), Supplium (an AI-driven e-procurement management system where restaurants can buy all their supplies from one portal), and Labayh (a mobile app that provides psychological therapy sessions for users anonymously) won second, third and fourth places respectively. 

Al-Haqbani said: “Seedstars is a very well-known initiative that promotes and help startups to grow globally. Being in Saudi Arabia for the first time is a very good opportunity for young entrepreneurs to learn and understand global standards, while having the chance to participate in similar international competitions.” 

He added: “We have high-quality startups where teams are dedicated to their ideas and businesses, and understand their business models. We can see huge potential and room for improvement, which is the aim of such an event.”

Nawaf Al-Sahhaf, CEO of the Bader Program, said: “Seedstars Riyadh is another initiative that has been organized to support the booming of the Saudi startup and investor activity. The competition showcased the promising level of our young entrepreneurs and startups. 

“We at Bader are supporting this initiative, and we hope to see our winner representing Saudi Arabia at the Seedstars World Summit in Switzerland.” 

In addition to the cash prizes and invitations to Seedstars summits, the four winners will be incubated by the Bader Program and get business services worth almost $70,000.

Topics: Seedstars World Misk Innovation Saudi Telecom Co. Bader Program for Technology and Incubation (Bader)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
HRDF provides e-solutions to support Saudi entrepreneurs
0
Business & Economy
Crowdfunding: A new way of closing the financing gap for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

‘22 July’ is a horrific tragedy in which children become political pawns
0
King Abdul Aziz Foundation publishes details about first royal visit to Egypt
0
Seedstars World ends search for Saudi Arabia’s best startups
0
Empowerment of women key to Saudi Arabia’s progress, UN forum told
0
Saudi scouts to take part in Arab jamboree in Sudan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.