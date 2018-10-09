You are here

Arab coalition spokesman: Houthi militia looting worsening Yemeni crisis

A member of the Houthi militia arranges money donated by Houthi supporters on September 27, 2016. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 October 2018
Arab News
Arab coalition spokesman: Houthi militia looting worsening Yemeni crisis

  • Colonel Al-Maliki highlighted the ongoing looting by the Houthi militia as the main issue
  • He claimed it has already exceeded more than $5.2 billion
Updated 09 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, said that the Houthis were causing problems that were directly affecting the Yemeni economy, Saudi news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday.

Colonel Al-Maliki highlighted the ongoing looting by the Houthi militia as the worst these problems, which he claimed has already exceeded more than $5.2 billion. The Houthis have collected more than 800 billion Yemeni riyals worth of taxes in ports that they controlled, he added, during a press conference of the coalition forces supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen, which was held at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Riyadh.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, also stole a billion dollars from the General Organization for Insurance in Sanaa, and noted that all these hostilities by the Houthi militias were not of interest to the Yemeni people.

The Office of the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs and many governmental and non-governmental organizations have condemned the actions of the Houthi militias.

Al-Maliki also stated that Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to support the Yemeni economy was proof of its credibility. According to Al-Maliki, the Kingdom has donated $1 billion in 2014, deposited at the Central Bank of Yemen, with another $2 billion donation made in January of 2018 aimed at supporting the Yemeni currency.

King Salman also provided $200 million to the Yemen central bank in support of its financial position.

Topics: yemen economy Yemen Houthis saudi-led arab coalition

