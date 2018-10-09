ANKARA: Turkish authorities detained 90 people on Tuesday over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the Interior Ministry said.
The operation across eight provinces was carried out to prevent the activities of PKK members and the operation was ongoing, the ministry said in a statement.
The identity of those detained in Tuesday’s operation was not immediately clear.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had said on Sunday that 140 of its members had been detained over the previous three days, and that the detentions were politically motivated.
Turkey’s government accuses the HDP of links to the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union. The HDP denies such links.
The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. Violence in the largely Kurdish southeast escalated after the collapse of a cease-fire in 2015.
Turkey has in recent months conducted regular strikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq, especially the insurgents’ stronghold in the Qandil mountains, where Ankara has also threatened to carry out a ground offensive.
Turkey detains 90 for alleged links to Kurdish militants
Turkey detains 90 for alleged links to Kurdish militants
- Turkey has launched operations across eight provinces to prevent activities of PKK members
- The identity of those detained was not immediately clear
ANKARA: Turkish authorities detained 90 people on Tuesday over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the Interior Ministry said.
Egypt says security forces kill 10 militants in Sinai
CAIRO: Egypt says its security forces have killed 10 militants in a shootout in the city of El-Arish in the turbulent northern Sinai Peninsula.
A statement Tuesday by the Interior Ministry, which oversees security, said the shootout took place on a deserted farm used by the militants as a hideout. It did not say when the battle took place.
News of the fighting came a day after Libya’s self-styled National Army said it captured one of the most wanted militants in Egypt, Hisham El-Ashmawi, who is suspected of involvement in high-profile attacks in Egypt, including a 2013 failed assassination attempt against the interior minister at the time.
Militants now led by the Daesh group have for years been battling Egyptian security forces in northern Sinai.