Winnie the Pooh brings laughter to Indonesian quake kids

PALU, Indonesia: Shrieking with delight, Indonesian kids in disaster-struck Palu rush to cuddle a giant Winnie the Pooh, his horseplay and goofy smiles drawing big smiles in a park surrounded with rubble.
Volunteers are cheering up children across Palu with songs and games as the youngsters come to grips with a city hollowed out and twisted by nature.
An earthquake and tsunami on September 28 have killed close to 2,000 on Sulawesi island and the carnage is still raw, with thousands more believed buried underneath the rubble.
The confronting scene is especially grim for the estimated 180,000 youngsters affected by the disaster.
Erna wanted to offer a distraction from the misery.
She threw a Winnie the Pooh costume and other props in a car, gathered some friends and drove three hours to Palu.
There, a volunteer sweated in the tropical heat inside the red and yellow suit as kids giggled and embraced the loveable bear.
“I felt sorry for the children, and I didn’t want them to be traumatized,” Erna said.
Aid workers on the ground said many children were shocked and distressed by the scale of the disaster.
Many were orphaned or separated from family in the terrifying aftermath as buildings crumbled and a wall of water crashed over the city.
Across Palu, efforts are being thrown into getting smiles back on kids’ faces.
Some volunteers have brought toys to replace those lost in the chaos.
Others have organized badminton and football matches, or enraptured kids with fun stories.
Save the Children has teamed up with local charities to run safe spaces for kids to play while their parents gather food and other desperately-needed supplies.
“Play is an extremely important part of a child’s psychological health and well-being,” said David Bloomer, a child protection technical adviser with Save the Children.
“It gives them a chance to regain a sense of normalcy in a world that has changed around them.”
‘Bad Blood’: Trump sours on Taylor Swift after Dem endorsement
- The president was asked for his reaction to the snub and told reporters at the White House he was “sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything” about Blackburn
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he liked pop superstar Taylor Swift’s music “about 25 percent less” after her endorsement of the Democrat in Tennessee’s Senate race.
The “Bad Blood” singer backed Phil Bredesen on Sunday for the upper house in her home state, and unleashed a fierce attack on his opponent, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who currently serves in the House.
The president was asked for his reaction to the snub and told reporters at the White House he was “sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything” about Blackburn.
“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, okay?” Trump added, flashing what could best be described as a cheeky grin.
Trump, it should be noted, has form going back years as something of a Swifty.
“Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!” he tweeted breathlessly in October 2012.
In August of that year, addressing her directly, he swooned: “Thanks for the beautiful picture--- you are fantastic!“
The singer tends to stay above the political fray, but told her 112 million Instagram followers on Sunday she felt she needed to speak out ahead of the midterm elections in November.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” the 28-year-old said.
“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.”
Last year, Swift won a lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.