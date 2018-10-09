SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim’s invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.
During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesman added.
North Korea’s Kim invites Pope to Pyongyang, South Korea says
North Korea’s Kim invites Pope to Pyongyang, South Korea says
- North Korea has indicated that it will allow nuclear inspectors into the coutry
- Another summit is likely to happen between the US and North Korea soon
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
US envoy on Afghan peace takes mission to Pakistan
- Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on a tour of the region that will also include Middle Eastern stops in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia
- The State Department had earlier announced that Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead US efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table
ISLAMABAD: The new American diplomat tasked with finding a peaceful end to Afghanistan’s 17- year war is in Pakistan to seek the new government’s help pushing the Taliban to the table.
A former US ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on a tour of the region that will also include Middle Eastern stops in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The trip was announced in a US Embassy statement Tuesday.
The State Department had earlier announced that Khalilzad’s mission is to coordinate and lead US efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. He began his tour Oct. 4.
His mission comes against the backdrop of a Taliban statement issued Monday condemning parliamentary elections later this month and threatening more attacks on Afghan security forces.