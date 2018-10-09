Kabul officials: Taliban attacks kill 15 Afghan policemen

KABUL: An Afghan official says a Taliban assault in northern Jawzjan province has killed 12 members of the security forces and wounded another 10.
Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, provincial police chief in Jawzjan, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the attack took place in Qush Typa district late on Monday.
Jawzjani says the assault was a failed attempt to capture the district. He says 30 Taliban were killed and 19 wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the insurgents are claiming responsibility for the attack. He, however, claimed a higher number of casualties among the Afghan police. The Taliban often exaggerate their claims.
Also on Monday, the Taliban attacked a district in southern Ghazni province, killing three members of the security forces. Police Chief Farid Mashal says five were wounded.
North Korea’s Kim invites Pope to Pyongyang, South Korea says
- North Korea has indicated that it will allow nuclear inspectors into the coutry
- Another summit is likely to happen between the US and North Korea soon
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim’s invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.
During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesman added.