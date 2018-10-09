Erdogan names advisers, banking chief to Turkish economic policy committee

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named several of his advisers and a theology professor to a new economic policy committee, as the country seeks to reassure foreign investors spooked by a falling lira currency and high inflation.
The board was one of nine committees, in areas also including education, science, culture, security and health, to which Erdogan appointed members in an Official Gazette statement on Tuesday.
They are part of changes in the structure of government since Turkey switched to an executive presidency following Erdogan’s election victory in June.
One economist criticized the make-up of the economy committee, which included the BDDK banking regulator’s chairman and presidential advisers Cemil Ertem, Hatice Karahan and Yigit Bulut.
“Huge opportunity wasted. Turkey has some top-notch economists and bankers, and could even have brought on some international experts to add new ideas and credibility, which is much needed at the moment,” Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management wrote on Twitter.
Erdogan, a self-described “enemy of interest rates,” wants borrowing costs lowered to keep the economy growing. His repeated criticism of monetary policy has undermined confidence in the central bank and sparked the lira sell-off and fueled already high inflation.
The government is due to announce new measures to bring down inflation at 1PM (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Erdogan’s economy committee also included Servet Bayindir, a theology and economics professor specializing in Islamic finance.
In all, Erdogan named 76 members to the nine policy boards.
Turkey detains 90 for alleged links to Kurdish militants
- Turkey has launched operations across eight provinces to prevent activities of PKK members
- The identity of those detained was not immediately clear
ANKARA: Turkish authorities detained 90 people on Tuesday over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the Interior Ministry said.
The operation across eight provinces was carried out to prevent the activities of PKK members and the operation was ongoing, the ministry said in a statement.
The identity of those detained in Tuesday’s operation was not immediately clear.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had said on Sunday that 140 of its members had been detained over the previous three days, and that the detentions were politically motivated.
Turkey’s government accuses the HDP of links to the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union. The HDP denies such links.
The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. Violence in the largely Kurdish southeast escalated after the collapse of a cease-fire in 2015.
Turkey has in recent months conducted regular strikes on PKK bases in northern Iraq, especially the insurgents’ stronghold in the Qandil mountains, where Ankara has also threatened to carry out a ground offensive.