Jailed Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia ‘can’t use left hand’ — doctor

DHAKA: Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia, transferred to hospital last weekend from the 19th-century jail where she is the only prisoner, can no longer use her left hand, her doctor said on Tuesday.
Zia, 73, was jailed in February for corruption and has been on trial in a special room in the abandoned Dhaka Central Jail on additional graft charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.
On Saturday Zia, a long rival to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was transferred to hospital because of poor health following an order from the South Asian country’s High Court.
“Her symptoms have worsened in the last few months,” Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, one of the physicians at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital who has since examined her, said.
“She has developed deformity of left hand in the last few months due to long standing rheumatoid arthritis. She can’t use her left hand,” he said.
“In addition, she has developed left frozen shoulder,” he said, adding Zia was also suffering from neck and back pain and she is a diabetic.
Lawyers for Zia, prime minister from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006, had argued that the government was putting her health at risk by refusing her specialized care in prison.
When Zia — who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party — was jailed in February for corruption, the sentence triggered clashes between police and thousands of BNP supporters.
She was found guilty of embezzling money intended for an orphanage.
Zia is appealing against the verdict — which bars her from standing in the general election set for December — and was granted bail earlier this year.
However, she remains in custody while she fights dozens of other violence and graft charges.
Last month the authorities turned a room of the jail into a court — a move her lawyers said was illegal.
Zia already had health issues including arthritis, diabetes and knee replacements when she was sentenced.
She is the only inmate in Dhaka Central Jail, built in the 19th century under British colonial rule and declared abandoned in 2016.
Her party boycotted the 2014 election in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election due in December.
KANDAHAR: An election candidate was among eight killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said, days ahead of a parliamentary vote that militants have vowed to disrupt.
Another 11 people were wounded when the attacker blew himself up inside Saleh Mohammad Asikzai’s campaign office in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zhwak told AFP.
Asikzai, a young first-time candidate, was campaigning on a platform of “positive change.”
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Helmand has long been a stronghold for the Taliban, which was toppled from power in a US-led invasion in 2001.
President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said Afghans who believed in democracy would not allow “terrorists” to stop the elections.
It is not clear how many people were inside the room at the time of the blast, which comes a day after the Taliban warned candidates to pull out of the “bogus” election scheduled for October 20.
Describing the polls as a “malicious American conspiracy” and urging voters to boycott them, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would pull no punches to disrupt the ballot.
It was the second suicide attack to target a parliamentary candidate since campaigning officially kicked off on September 28.
An attack on a rally in the eastern province of Nangarhar on October 2 killed 13 people and wounded more than 40. The Daesh group claimed the attack, which the candidate survived.
Violence had been expected to escalate ahead of the poll, which more than 2,500 candidates are contesting.
Tuesday’s attack takes the number of candidates murdered in targeted killings to at least six.
Hundreds of civilians also have been killed or wounded in poll-related violence in recent months.
Preparations for the ballot, which is is a test run for next year’s presidential vote, have been in turmoil for months and there has been debate about whether the vote should go ahead.
Bureaucratic inefficiency, allegations of industrial-scale fraud and an eleventh-hour pledge for biometric verification of voters threaten to derail the process, which is three years late.
Some 54,000 members of Afghanistan’s beleaguered security forces will be responsible for protecting more than 5,000 polling centers on election day.
But there are concerns over how they will manage as the Taliban and IS step up attacks across the country.
In other violence, “hundreds” of Taliban fighters stormed a military post in the northern province of Jowzjan on Monday, provincial police chief Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani told AFP.
At least 12 soldiers and 30 Taliban fighters were killed in the attack, he said.